ESPN Major League Baseball Coverage Highlights for the Week of July 1 through July 6

As the 2020 Major League Baseball season approaches, ESPN platforms are providing breaking news and analysis surrounding the sport’s return, including the biggest storylines around the game.

Wednesday, ESPN.com previews the second round of spring training leading into the season, reviewing what makes the historic event so unique. Thursday, ESPN Baseball Writers David Schoenfield and Bradford Doolittle look at recent history to predict what can happen in a 60-game season. Also on Thursday, ESPN Baseball Writer Alden Gonzalez continues a series examining the impact of a lost baseball season on various roles at every level of the sport, from youth leagues to professionals across the United States. Read the first edition of the series, which looks into the absence of the collegiate baseball season, on ESPN.com.

Veteran ESPN Senior Writer Tim Kurkjian caps off his “Baseball Fix” series Friday with his 100th column of the series, marking 100 days since what would have been Opening Day. The final column of the series will number 100 reasons to love baseball. Wednesday, Kurkjian reviews what happens when position players pitch, and Thursday, he’ll look at some of the families in baseball.

This week’s lineup of KBO League games includes multiple appearances by the second place Kiwoom Heroes, who recently signed former Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell. The team hosts the Defending Champion Doosan Bears Thursday at 5:30 a.m. ET on ESPN, with Jon “Boog” Sciambi and ESPN MLB Analyst Eduardo Perez on the call. Saturday at 5 a.m., the Kiwoom Heroes visit the KT Wiz and home run leader Mel Rojas Jr., who defeated the NC Dinos 19-6 last week. Jason Benetti will provide commentary with ESPN Baseball Analyst Kyle Peterson.

The Friday and Sunday games feature the Samsung Lions hosting the LG Twins and slugger Roberto Ramos. Sciambi and Peterson will provide commentary on Friday at 5:30 a.m. on ESPN, and Benetti will return to call Sunday’s game at 4 a.m. with ESPN MLB Analyst Jessica Mendoza.

Follow ESPN’s KBO League rankings and highlights on ESPN.com.

All live games on ESPN:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Thu, July 2 5:30 a.m. Doosan Bears vs. Kiwoom Heroes Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Eduardo Perez Fri, July 3 5:30 a.m. LG Twins vs. Samsung Lions Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Kyle Peterson Sat, July 4 5 a.m. Kiwoom Heroes vs. KT Wiz Jason Benetti, Kyle Peterson Sun, July 5 4 a.m. LG Twins vs. Samsung Lions Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza

