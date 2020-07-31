FA Cup Final and EFL Championship Playoff Final Exclusively on ESPN+

EFL Championship Playoff Final: The “Most Valuable Match in Football” with Premier League Promotion on the Line; Live from Wembley Stadium – Tues., Aug. 4 at 2:45 p.m.

ESPN FC with live FA Cup pre-match, halftime and post-match coverage; Preview shows Saturday on ESPN2, ESPN App and Social Media

The FA Cup Final, featuring Arsenal and Chelsea – two of the world’s most storied and widely-supported clubs – will be live and exclusive in the U.S. on ESPN+ this Saturday, Aug. 1 from London’s Wembley Stadium. Live match coverage will be available in both English and Spanish.

Three days later, ESPN+ will again have exclusive coverage of the EFL Championship Playoff Final, which will determine the final club to be promoted to the Premier League for next season.

FA Cup Final — Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Saturday, Aug. 1 @ Noon

For Arsenal, the FA Cup Final has huge ramifications, representing their last chance at qualifying for European competition next season, with a Europa League qualification on the line. The Gunners finished eighth in the Premier League table this season – the first time in 25 years that they have not finished in the top six.

For Chelsea, the FA Cup Final is a chance for club legend and first-year Manager, Frank Lampard, to exceed expectations and bring home a trophy. With key contributions from rising American star Christian Pulisic and other top young players, Chelsea secured a place in the UEFA Champions League with a fourth-place finish in the Premier League. An FA Cup win would cap a strong first campaign for Lampard.

ESPN+ coverage will begin at Noon, with ESPN FC counting down to kickoff at 12:30 p.m., with Dan Thomas Craig Burley and Shaka Hislop previewing key matchups and players, plus live reports from Alexis Nunez and Don Hutchison at Wembley Stadium and more. Martin Tyler and Stewart Robson will provide match commentary in English, with Spanish-language commentary from Miguel Simon and Sebastian Dominguez. ESPN FC will also be live on ESPN+ at halftime and following the match, breaking down the action on the pitch and examining the results.

Prior to the match coverage, the ESPN FC FA Cup Preview show, with Burley, Hislop, and Thomas will air live at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN 2. Additionally, Kay Murray will host FA Cup Final Countdown from Noon-12:30 ET on the ESPN App, and the ESPN FC Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channels, with contributions from Hislop, Nunes and Hutchinson.

ESPN.com coverage in the buildup to the match includes an exclusive interview with Chelsea and US Soccer’s Christian Pulisic, a Viewers’ Ultimate FA Cup Preview, and senior football correspondent James Olley will be on site at Wembley for the Match.

EFL Championship Playoff Final – Brentford vs. Fulham

Tuesday, Aug. 4 @ 2:45 p.m.

The EFL Championship Playoff Final is often called the “most valuable match in football” because the winner earns promotion to the English Premier League, and the financial resources that come with that elevation. This year’s final will see west London side Brentford FC aiming to reach the Premier League for the first time ever – and play in England’s top division for the first time since 1947. They will face off against west London rival Fulham FC, who had their own storied climb to the top flight in the early 2000’s before dropping back to the Championship in 2019.

Nunes will host ESPN FC’s EFL Championship Playoff Final Countdown live from Wembley 2:10 p.m. ET on the ESPN App, and ESPN FC Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. She’ll be joined by Hutchison and special guest Jack Harrison (Leeds United, and former NYCFC, midfielder, recently promoted to the Premier League). ESPN FC will also cover the results in their daily program Tuesday on ESPN+.