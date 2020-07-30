SISTER, SISTER: ESPNU to Spotlight Some of the Best Siblings in College Sports in Honor of National Sisters Day
- Six Sets of Sisters across Five Sports, All in One Day of Programming
In honor of National Sisters Day, ESPNU will spotlight some of the most talented and memorable sisters in recent college sports history beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 2, for a full day of programming. Included in the lineup will be women’s beach volleyball, basketball, gymnastics, indoor volleyball and softball. Either as teammates or opponents, these women exemplify what it means to make the love of the game a family affair.
2018 NCAA Softball Super Regionals – Kylee and Briana Perez
Coincidentally both born on August 2, Kylee and Briana Perez are softball student-athletes for the UCLA Bruins. Batting first and second in the Bruin’s hitting order, the sisters take care of the middle infield at second base and shortstop. During Game 1 of the 2018 Super Regionals against Arizona, the Perez sisters tag team on a number of plays to help the Bruins to a 7-1 victory over the Wildcats.
2019 NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship – Megan and Nicole McNamara
Megan and Nicole McNamara are not only sisters but twins. The pair capped their stellar college career with a national championship victory over USC in 2019 and snagged AVCA Collegiate All-American honors.
2019 Regular Season Volleyball – Sydney and Baylee Petersen
The Petersens keep volleyball in the family with twins Sydney and Baylee playing at Texas and Northern Iowa, respectively, and mother Bobbi the longtime coach at Northern Iowa. It’s a family affair when Texas takes on Northern Iowa in a 3-1 Longhorn victory.
2016 Women’s College World Series – Sydney and Sierra Romero
Softball sisters Sydney and Sierra Romero squared off in the 2016 WCWS Game 6 when Oklahoma (Sydney) took on Michigan (Sierra) to stay alive in the tournament or go home. The Sooners would advance after a 7-5 victory over the Wolverines to eventually win the championship.
2019 SEC Women’s Gymnastics – Alyssa and Rachel Baumann
No. 7 Georgia and No. 3 Florida’s gymnastics rivalry was elevated to a sibling rivalry in 2019 when Alyssa (Florida) and Rachel (Georgia) Baumann took the floor, marking the first time the sisters competed against one another. With their family in the stands, the pair went head to head on floor and beam routines.
2012 NCAA Women’s Basketball Regional Final – Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike
Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike are two of the four Ogwumike sisters who all played Division I Basketball. Battling together for a Final Four berth, Nneka made it happen on both ends of the floor with 29 points and nine rebounds while Chiney did plenty to seal the ticket to the Final Four as well with 12 points and 17 rebounds. Nneka and top-seeded Stanford would ultimately grab the victory for its fifth straight Final Four appearance.
SISTER, SISTER SCHEDULE
|Date
|Time
|Sisters/Game
|Network
|Sun, Aug 2
|12:30 p.m.
|Kylie and Briana Perez
2018 NCAA Softball Super Regionals
UCLA vs. Arizona
|ESPNU
|2:30 p.m.
|Megan and Nicole McNamara
2019 NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship
USC vs. UCLA
|ESPNU
|4:30 p.m.
|Sydney, Baylee and Bobbi Petersen
2019 Regular Season Volleyball
Northern Iowa vs. Texas
|ESPNU
|6:30 p.m.
|Sydney and Sierra Romero
2016 Women’s College World Series Game 6
Michigan vs. Oklahoma
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|Alyssa and Rachel Baumann
2019 SEC Gymnastics
Georgia vs. Florida
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike
2012 NCAA Basketball Regional Final
Stanford vs. Duke
|ESPNU
