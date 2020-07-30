SISTER, SISTER: ESPNU to Spotlight Some of the Best Siblings in College Sports in Honor of National Sisters Day

Six Sets of Sisters across Five Sports, All in One Day of Programming

In honor of National Sisters Day, ESPNU will spotlight some of the most talented and memorable sisters in recent college sports history beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 2, for a full day of programming. Included in the lineup will be women’s beach volleyball, basketball, gymnastics, indoor volleyball and softball. Either as teammates or opponents, these women exemplify what it means to make the love of the game a family affair.

2018 NCAA Softball Super Regionals – Kylee and Briana Perez

Coincidentally both born on August 2, Kylee and Briana Perez are softball student-athletes for the UCLA Bruins. Batting first and second in the Bruin’s hitting order, the sisters take care of the middle infield at second base and shortstop. During Game 1 of the 2018 Super Regionals against Arizona, the Perez sisters tag team on a number of plays to help the Bruins to a 7-1 victory over the Wildcats.

2019 NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship – Megan and Nicole McNamara

Megan and Nicole McNamara are not only sisters but twins. The pair capped their stellar college career with a national championship victory over USC in 2019 and snagged AVCA Collegiate All-American honors.

2019 Regular Season Volleyball – Sydney and Baylee Petersen

The Petersens keep volleyball in the family with twins Sydney and Baylee playing at Texas and Northern Iowa, respectively, and mother Bobbi the longtime coach at Northern Iowa. It’s a family affair when Texas takes on Northern Iowa in a 3-1 Longhorn victory.

2016 Women’s College World Series – Sydney and Sierra Romero

Softball sisters Sydney and Sierra Romero squared off in the 2016 WCWS Game 6 when Oklahoma (Sydney) took on Michigan (Sierra) to stay alive in the tournament or go home. The Sooners would advance after a 7-5 victory over the Wolverines to eventually win the championship.

2019 SEC Women’s Gymnastics – Alyssa and Rachel Baumann

No. 7 Georgia and No. 3 Florida’s gymnastics rivalry was elevated to a sibling rivalry in 2019 when Alyssa (Florida) and Rachel (Georgia) Baumann took the floor, marking the first time the sisters competed against one another. With their family in the stands, the pair went head to head on floor and beam routines.

2012 NCAA Women’s Basketball Regional Final – Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike

Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike are two of the four Ogwumike sisters who all played Division I Basketball. Battling together for a Final Four berth, Nneka made it happen on both ends of the floor with 29 points and nine rebounds while Chiney did plenty to seal the ticket to the Final Four as well with 12 points and 17 rebounds. Nneka and top-seeded Stanford would ultimately grab the victory for its fifth straight Final Four appearance.

SISTER, SISTER SCHEDULE

Date Time Sisters/Game Network Sun, Aug 2 12:30 p.m. Kylie and Briana Perez

2018 NCAA Softball Super Regionals

UCLA vs. Arizona ESPNU 2:30 p.m. Megan and Nicole McNamara

2019 NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship

USC vs. UCLA ESPNU 4:30 p.m. Sydney, Baylee and Bobbi Petersen

2019 Regular Season Volleyball

Northern Iowa vs. Texas ESPNU 6:30 p.m. Sydney and Sierra Romero

2016 Women’s College World Series Game 6

Michigan vs. Oklahoma ESPNU 8:30 p.m. Alyssa and Rachel Baumann

2019 SEC Gymnastics

Georgia vs. Florida ESPNU 10 p.m. Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike

2012 NCAA Basketball Regional Final

Stanford vs. Duke ESPNU

