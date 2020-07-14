UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Kattar vs. Ige on UFC’s Fight Island July 15 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+
Main Card begins at 10 p.m. ET with Prelims at 7 p.m. ET
UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Kattar vs. Ige is set for this Wednesday, July 15 from UFC FIGHT ISLAND on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The main event features No. 6-ranked featherweight contender contender Calvin Kattar taking on No. 10-ranked Dan Ige. In the co-main event, No. 12-ranked flyweight Timothy Elliot will take on Ryan Benoit.
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes in English and Spanish, and be simulcast on ESPN+ (also in English and Spanish), beginning with the Prelims at 7 p.m. ET and the Main Card at 10 p.m. ET. The events will be closed to the public and will be produced with only essential personnel in attendance.
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige
Programming (All times ET)
|
Tues., 7/14
|
12 p.m.
|
UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Kattar vs. Ige
|
ESPN+
|
Wed., 7/15
|
6 p.m.
|
UFC Live: Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige
|
ESPN2
|
7 p.m.
|
UFC Fight Night: Prelims
|
ESPN and ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|
10 p.m.
|
UFC Fight Night: Main Card
|
ESPN and ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|
12:30 a.m.
|
UFC Fight Night Post Show: Kattar vs. Ige
|
ESPN+
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|
10 p.m.
|
Main
|
Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige
|
Co-Main
|
Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit
|
Undercard
|
Jimmie Rivera vs. Cody Stamann
|
Undercard
|
Molly McCann vs. Taila Santos
|
Undercard
|
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez
|
7 p.m.
|
Feature
|
John Phillips vs. Khamzat Chimaev
|
Undercard
|
Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy
|
Undercard
|
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Andreas Michailidis
|
Undercard
|
Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold
|
Undercard
|
Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua
|
Undercard
|
Jack Shore vs. Aaron Phillips
