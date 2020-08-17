2020 NBA Playoffs Begins Today on ESPN with Over Ten Consecutive Hours of Coverage

2020 NBA Draft Lottery to Air Exclusively on ESPN Thursday, Aug. 20

The 2020 NBA Playoffs tip off today with an ESPN quadrupleheader beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET when the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell, face the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić. Play-by-play commentator Mark Jones is on the call alongside analyst Doris Burke, with sideline reporting provided by Malika Andrews. Playoff coverage continues at 4 p.m. when the defending champion Toronto Raptors, starring Pascal Siakam, take on the Brooklyn Nets, starring Caris LeVert. Play-by-play commentator Mike Breen will call the action alongside analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jones, with Cassidy Hubbarth reporting from the sidelines. At 6:30 p.m., Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers battle it out against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. The broadcast team of Jones, Burke and Andrews return to call the action. To close out the night, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George face Luka Dončić and Kristaps Porzingis when the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks meet on the court at 9 p.m. The Breen, Van Gundy, Jackson, Hubbarth broadcast team return to call the game.

NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew will preview the four-game slate, beginning at 1 p.m. and provide halftime reports with host, Maria Taylor and analysts Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose and Jay Williams.

ESPN’s game coverage continues on Thursday, Aug. 20 with another quadrupleheader. Coverage tipsoff at 1 p.m. as the Miami Heat, led by Jimmy Butler, take the court against the Indiana Pacers, led by T.J. Warren. Jones, Burke and Andrews will call the game. Following Heat-Pacers, James Harden and the Houston Rockets battle it out in Game 2 against Chris Paul and the Oklahoma City Thunder at 3:30 p.m. Breen, Van Gundy, Jackson and Hubbarth will call the game. Jones, Burke and Andrews return to call the 6 p.m. matchup as the Milwaukee Bucks, featuring reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, face the Orlando Magic for Game 2.

Following Bucks vs. Magic, ESPN will exclusively televise the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery telecast presented by State Farm at 8:30 p.m.

After the 30-minute telecast, ESPN’s four-game slate concludes with Game 2 of the highly anticipated Lakers vs. Trail Blazers matchup. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers face Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers at 9 p.m. Breen, Van Gundy, Jackson and Hubbarth return to call the game.

ESPN’s 2020 NBA Playoffs coverage continues on Saturday, Aug. 22 with Game 3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets series. Jones will provided commentary with analysis from Burke and sideline reports from Andrews. At 8:30 p.m., Game 3 of the Lakers-Trail Blazers series airs on ABC, with commentary and analysis from Breen, Van Gundy and Jackson. Hubbarth will report from the sidelines.

NBA: The Jump Presented by Mountain Dew will preview Saturday’s coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN with host Rachel Nichols and analysts Chauncey Billups and Richard Jefferson.

This week’s NBA Playoffs coverage concludes on Sunday, Aug. 23 with an ABC afternoon doubleheader. At 1 p.m., Jones, Burke and Andrews will provide commentary, analysis and reporting as the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers take the court for Game 4 of their series. At 3:30 p.m., the LA Clippers face the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of their series. The Breen, Van Gundy, Jackson and Hubbarth team will provide game coverage.

NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew will preview the ABC doubleheader and provide halftime reports beginning at 12 p.m. with host, Maria Taylor and analysts Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose and Jay Williams.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Mon, Aug. 17 1 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew Maria Taylor, Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams ESPN, ESPN App Mon, Aug. 17 1:30 p.m. Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App Mon, Aug. 17 4 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Cassidy Hubbarth, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App Mon, Aug. 17 6:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App Mon, Aug. 17 9 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Cassidy Hubbarth, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App Thu, Aug. 20 1 p.m. Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App Thu, Aug. 20 3:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Cassidy Hubbarth, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App Thu, Aug. 20 6 p.m. Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App Thu, Aug. 20 9 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Cassidy Hubbarth, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App Sat, Aug. 22 5:30 p.m. NBA: The Jump Presented by Mountain Dew Rachel Nichols, Richard Jefferson, Chauncey Billups ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Aug. 22 6 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App Sat, Aug. 22 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Cassidy Hubbarth, Steve Javie ABC, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 23 12 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by DraftKings Maria Taylor, Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams ABC, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 23 1 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews, Steve Javie ABC, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 23 3:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Cassidy Hubbarth, Steve Javie ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App

The Jump

The daily edition of The Jump, ESPN’s NBA news and discussion show, airs at 3 p.m. with host Rachel Nichols, featuring a cast of high profile analysts and exclusive interviews.

This week’s cast includes:

Mon: DARK

Tue: Rachel Nichols, Richard Jefferson, Scottie Pippen

Wed: Rachel Nichols, Paul Pierce, Brian Windhorst

Thu: DARK

Fri: Rachel Nichols, Scottie Pippen, Kendrick Perkins, Ramona Shelburne

*Cast is subject to change

Hoop Streams

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital NBA pregame show, will be live on the ESPN App, and ESPN’s Twitter and YouTube platforms 30- minutes prior to tip on Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday to preview each game. The shows will feature host Cassidy Hubbarth, social host Christine Williamson, analysts Kendrick Perkins and Amin Elhassan and social commentators Omar Raja and Gary Striewski. Hubbarth and Raja will join the show from the NBA’s Florida campus.

Mon: Cassidy Hubbarth, Christine Williamson, Kendrick Perkins, Amin Elhassan

Thu: Christine Williamson, Omar Raja, Gary Striewski

Sat: Cassidy Hubbarth, Christine Williamson, Kendrick Perkins, Amin Elhassan

Sun: Christine Williamson, Omar Raja, Gary Striewski

*Cast is subject to change

NBA digital content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com, including this week’s NBA Power Rankings.

All ESPN and ABC games are available to stream on the ESPN App.

-30-