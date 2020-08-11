Mark Jones, Doris Burke and Rachel Nichols to Cover Two Matchups this Friday

ESPN and ABC’s NBA seeding game coverage concludes with six seeding matchups in this week’s lineup, including a tripleheader on Friday and a Western Conference play-in game on Saturday. Game coverage begins Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN with an Eastern Conference showdown as Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors face Tobias Harris and the Philadelphia 76ers. Play-by-play commentator Mark Jones will call the action alongside analyst Mark Jackson, with Malika Andrews reporting from the sidelines. In the 9 p.m. nightcap, the LA Clippers, starring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, battle it out against the Denver Nuggets, starring Nikola Jokić and Michael Porter Jr. Mike Breen will call the game with Doris Burke and sideline reporter Lisa Salters. ESPN Radio will broadcast the matchup with play-by-play commentator Marc Kestecher and analyst Jon Barry, with coverage beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Game coverage resumes on Aug. 14 with an NBA Friday tripleheader on ESPN. At 4 p.m. Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat matchup against T.J. Warren and the Indiana Pacers. Mark Jones and Doris Burke are on the call with Rachel Nichols on the sidelines.

Following Miami vs. Indiana, Chris Paul and the Oklahoma City Thunder face the LA Clippers beginning at 6:30 p.m. Mike Breen will provided play-by-play commentary alongside Mark Jackson, with sideline reports from Lisa Salters. Marc Kestecher and analyst Jon Barry will provide coverage for ESPN Radio beginning at 6 p.m.

Mark Jones, Doris Burke and Rachel Nichols return to the arena when the Philadelphia 76ers take court against James Harden and the Houston Rockets at 9 p.m.

ESPN officiating expert, Steve Javie, will provide analysis remotely for Wednesday and Friday’s matchups.

ABC will air the NBA’s Western Conference play-in game Saturday, Aug. 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Western Conference eighth and ninth seeded teams will battle it out for a chance to play in the 2020 Western Conference Playoffs. If the eighth seed team wins Saturday’s matchup, that team will advance to the playoffs. If the ninth seed wins, a second game will be played on ESPN Sunday, Aug. 16 beginning at 4:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew, will provide pregame coverage and halftime reports Wednesday and Saturday with host Maria Taylor and analysts Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose and Jay Williams. Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski will provide live reports from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Wed, Aug. 12 6 p.m. NBA Countdown Maria Taylor, Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Aug. 12 6:30 p.m. Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Mark Jones, Mark Jackson, Malika Andrews Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Aug. 12 9 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App Fri, Aug. 14 4 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Rachel Nichols, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Aug. 14 6:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App Fri, Aug. 14 9 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Rachel Nichols, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Aug. 15 2 p.m. NBA Countdown Maria Taylor, Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski ABC, ESPN App Sat, Aug. 15 2:30 p.m. Western Conference Play-in Game Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters ABC, ESPN App *Sun, Aug. 16 4 p.m. NBA Countdown Maria Taylor, Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App *Sun, Aug. 16 4:30 p.m. Western Conference Play-in Game Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters ESPN, ESPN App

*If a second play-in game is necessary

Hoop Streams will be live on the ESPN App, and ESPN’s Twitter and YouTube platforms Wednesday at 6 p.m. to preview the ESPN doubleheader with social host Christine Williamson and social commentators Omar Raja and Gary Striewski. Raja will join the show from the NBA’s Florida campus.

The daily edition of The Jump, ESPN’s NBA news and discussion show, airs Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. The show will feature high profile analysts and include interviews and segments from the NBA’s Florida campus with host Rachel Nichols. On Monday’s show, Nichols interviewed ten time NBA All Star Carmelo Anthony to discuss his journey back to the NBA, being an example for other players, competing for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, potentially facing LeBron James and the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs, and his fight for social justice.

Full Interview: https://youtu.be/tEbwm-g3MIk

Friday’s show will lead into ESPN’s NBA tripleheader.

This week’s cast includes:

Mon. (ESPN): Rachel Nichols, Kendrick Perkins, Paul Pierce

Tue. (ESPN): Rachel Nichols, Richard Jefferson, Ramona Shelburne

Wed. (ESPN2): Rachel Nichols, Amin Elhassan, Chiney Ogwumike

Thurs. (ESPN): Rachel Nichols, Richard Jefferson, Zach Lowe

Fri. (ESPN2): Rachel Nichols, Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins

*Cast is subject to change

NBA digital content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com, including this week’s NBA Power Rankings.

All ESPN and ABC games are available to stream on the ESPN App.

