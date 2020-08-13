New, all-access series to chronicle Oklahoma State’s return to campus, fall season uncertainty and more

Featuring behind-the-scenes access to football head coach Mike Gundy, coaching staff and players

Exclusively on Big 12 Now on ESPN+; Available on ESPN.com and the ESPN App

The first episode of Our Time: Oklahoma State Football, a new multi-part documentary series featuring head coach Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State football program, is available to stream now on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Produced by ESPN+, Sports & Story and JM Associates, the series chronicles the re-opening of the Oklahoma State campus and football facilities, an eventful off-season in Stillwater, uncertainty of the fall football season and more.

With wide-ranging, behind-the-scenes access to the program’s coaches, players and staff, Our Time: Oklahoma State Football gives fans an open look at one of the top college football teams in the country as it works through the unique circumstances of a global pandemic and other issues.

VIDEO: Our Time: Oklahoma State Football trailer.

“This show will provide fans with more behind-the-scenes access to our program than they’ve ever had before,” said Gundy. “It gives people the opportunity to sit in the room with us as we move through unprecedented times and plan for a season that will be unlike any other.”

Since Gundy became head coach in 2005, Oklahoma State has enjoyed the most successful, extended run in its history, with seven AP top 20 finishes, four appearances in New Year’s Six bowl games, six seasons with at least 10 total wins, and an outright Big 12 Championship in 2011. Entering his 30th season in Stillwater and his 16th as head coach, Gundy is the winningest coach in Oklahoma State history. Among active coaches, he ranks sixth nationally in victories at his current school.

Gundy, known for his mullet hairstyle and unique personality as much as his high-level coaching and player development, took over the Oklahoma State program from Les Miles, who was the Cowboys head coach from 2001-2004. After 11 seasons as head coach at LSU, Miles became head coach at Kansas in 2019, where he and the Jayhawk program were the focus of Miles to Go, a behind-the-scenes documentary series also produced by ESPN+, Sports & Story and JM Associates, and available exclusively on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Miles to Go was one of the most popular original programs on ESPN+ last fall.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown quickly to 8.5 million subscribers in less than two years, offering fans thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through the ESPN App, (on mobile and connected devices), ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ ­— all for just $12.99/month.

