Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for August 11 through August 16

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for Tuesday, August 11, through Sunday, August 16. ESPN is the exclusive English-language home of KBO League games and highlights and carries six live games per week, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday. All six live games air on ESPN and stream via the ESPN App.

August 11-16 schedule highlights:

Catch Addison Russell on the Kiwoom Heroes on Saturday after making his debut, with one home run and seven RBI in his first week;

Four opportunities to watch Roberto Ramos, who tallied seven more home runs last week;

Watch the second place team, the Kiwoom Heroes, live on Saturday morning

All live games on ESPN:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Tue, August 11 5:30 a.m. KIA Tigers vs. LG Twins Sam Ravech, Chris Burke Wed, August 12 5:30 a.m. Doosan Bears vs. Samsung Lions Sam Ravech, Chris Burke Thu, August 13 5:30 a.m. KIA Tigers vs. LG Twins John Brickley, Chris Burke Fri, August 14 5:30 a.m. LG Twins vs. NC Dinos John Brickley, Chris Burke Sat, August 15 4 a.m. Kiwoom Heroes vs. Lotte Giants Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson Sun, August 16 4 a.m. LG Twins vs. NC Dinos Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson

ESPN.com is documenting the KBO League throughout the season with a dedicated section featuring news updates, power rankings, highlights and more content.

KBO League game selections will continue to be announced on a week-to-week basis.

-30-