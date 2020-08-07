Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for August 11 through August 16

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for Tuesday, August 11, through Sunday, August 16. ESPN is the exclusive English-language home of KBO League games and highlights and carries six live games per week, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday. All six live games air on ESPN and stream via the ESPN App.
August 11-16 schedule highlights:
- Catch Addison Russell on the Kiwoom Heroes on Saturday after making his debut, with one home run and seven RBI in his first week;
- Four opportunities to watch Roberto Ramos, who tallied seven more home runs last week;
- Watch the second place team, the Kiwoom Heroes, live on Saturday morning
All live games on ESPN:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Commentators
|Tue, August 11
|5:30 a.m.
|KIA Tigers vs. LG Twins
|Sam Ravech, Chris Burke
|Wed, August 12
|5:30 a.m.
|Doosan Bears vs. Samsung Lions
|Sam Ravech, Chris Burke
|Thu, August 13
|5:30 a.m.
|KIA Tigers vs. LG Twins
|John Brickley, Chris Burke
|Fri, August 14
|5:30 a.m.
|LG Twins vs. NC Dinos
|John Brickley, Chris Burke
|Sat, August 15
|4 a.m.
|Kiwoom Heroes vs. Lotte Giants
|Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson
|Sun, August 16
|4 a.m.
|LG Twins vs. NC Dinos
|Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson
ESPN.com is documenting the KBO League throughout the season with a dedicated section featuring news updates, power rankings, highlights and more content.
KBO League game selections will continue to be announced on a week-to-week basis.
