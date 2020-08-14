Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for August 18 through August 23

BaseballMLB

Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for August 18 through August 23

Photo of Katie Hughes Katie Hughes Follow on Twitter 9 hours ago

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for Tuesday, August 18, through Sunday, August 23. ESPN is the exclusive English-language home of KBO League games and highlights and carries six live games per week, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday. All six live games are also available on the ESPN App.

August 18-23 schedule highlights:

  • The top two teams in the league, the NC Dinos and Kiwoom Heroes, square off on Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Two opportunities, Friday and Saturday mornings, to catch Mel Rojas Jr. on the KT Wiz as he continues to lead the league in home runs and RBI
  • NC Dinos in action four total times, facing the KIA Tigers and KT Wiz in addition to Kiwoom Heroes 

Upcoming KBO League Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms
Tue, August 18 5:30 a.m. Kiwoom Heroes vs. NC Dinos John Brickley, Chris Burke ESPN2, ESPN App
Wed, August 19 5:30 a.m. Kiwoom Heroes vs. NC Dinos John Brickley, Chris Burke ESPN2, ESPN App
Thu, August 20 5:30 a.m. NC Dinos vs. KIA Tigers Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson ESPN2, ESPN App
Fri, August 21 5:30 a.m. KT Wiz vs. Hanwha Eagles Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson ESPN2, ESPN App
Sat, August 22 5 a.m. NC Dinos vs. KT Wiz Tom Hart, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App
Sun, August 23 4 a.m. Lotte Giants vs. Samsung Lions Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App

ESPN.com is documenting the KBO League throughout the season with a dedicated section featuring news updates, power rankings, highlights and more content.

KBO League game selections will continue to be announced on a week-to-week basis.

-30-

Photo of Katie Hughes

Katie Hughes

Back to top button
Close