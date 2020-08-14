Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for August 18 through August 23

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for Tuesday, August 18, through Sunday, August 23. ESPN is the exclusive English-language home of KBO League games and highlights and carries six live games per week, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday. All six live games are also available on the ESPN App.
August 18-23 schedule highlights:
- The top two teams in the league, the NC Dinos and Kiwoom Heroes, square off on Tuesday and Wednesday
- Two opportunities, Friday and Saturday mornings, to catch Mel Rojas Jr. on the KT Wiz as he continues to lead the league in home runs and RBI
- NC Dinos in action four total times, facing the KIA Tigers and KT Wiz in addition to Kiwoom Heroes
Upcoming KBO League Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Commentators
|Platforms
|Tue, August 18
|5:30 a.m.
|Kiwoom Heroes vs. NC Dinos
|John Brickley, Chris Burke
|ESPN2, ESPN App
|Wed, August 19
|5:30 a.m.
|Kiwoom Heroes vs. NC Dinos
|John Brickley, Chris Burke
|ESPN2, ESPN App
|Thu, August 20
|5:30 a.m.
|NC Dinos vs. KIA Tigers
|Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson
|ESPN2, ESPN App
|Fri, August 21
|5:30 a.m.
|KT Wiz vs. Hanwha Eagles
|Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson
|ESPN2, ESPN App
|Sat, August 22
|5 a.m.
|NC Dinos vs. KT Wiz
|Tom Hart, Jessica Mendoza
|ESPN, ESPN App
|Sun, August 23
|4 a.m.
|Lotte Giants vs. Samsung Lions
|Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza
|ESPN, ESPN App
ESPN.com is documenting the KBO League throughout the season with a dedicated section featuring news updates, power rankings, highlights and more content.
KBO League game selections will continue to be announced on a week-to-week basis.
