Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for August 18 through August 23

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for Tuesday, August 18, through Sunday, August 23. ESPN is the exclusive English-language home of KBO League games and highlights and carries six live games per week, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday. All six live games are also available on the ESPN App.

August 18-23 schedule highlights:

The top two teams in the league, the NC Dinos and Kiwoom Heroes, square off on Tuesday and Wednesday

Two opportunities, Friday and Saturday mornings, to catch Mel Rojas Jr. on the KT Wiz as he continues to lead the league in home runs and RBI

NC Dinos in action four total times, facing the KIA Tigers and KT Wiz in addition to Kiwoom Heroes

Upcoming KBO League Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Tue, August 18 5:30 a.m. Kiwoom Heroes vs. NC Dinos John Brickley, Chris Burke ESPN2, ESPN App Wed, August 19 5:30 a.m. Kiwoom Heroes vs. NC Dinos John Brickley, Chris Burke ESPN2, ESPN App Thu, August 20 5:30 a.m. NC Dinos vs. KIA Tigers Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson ESPN2, ESPN App Fri, August 21 5:30 a.m. KT Wiz vs. Hanwha Eagles Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson ESPN2, ESPN App Sat, August 22 5 a.m. NC Dinos vs. KT Wiz Tom Hart, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App Sun, August 23 4 a.m. Lotte Giants vs. Samsung Lions Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App

ESPN.com is documenting the KBO League throughout the season with a dedicated section featuring news updates, power rankings, highlights and more content.

KBO League game selections will continue to be announced on a week-to-week basis.

