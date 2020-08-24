Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for August 25 through August 30

Photo of Katie Hughes Katie Hughes Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for Tuesday, August 25, through Sunday, August 30. ESPN is the exclusive English-language home of KBO League games and highlights and carries six live games per week, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday. All six live games are also available on the ESPN App.

August 25 – 30 schedule highlights:

  • Defending Champion Doosan Bears in action twice, Tuesday vs. KIA Tigers and Sunday vs. LG Twins
  • First place NC Dinos in action Saturday vs. SK Wyverns
  • Friday, catch Mel Rojas, Jr. of the KT Wiz as he continues to lead the league in home runs and RBI

Upcoming KBO League Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms
Tue, Aug 25 5:30 a.m. KIA Tigers vs. Doosan Bears John Brickley, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App
Wed, Aug 26 5:30 a.m. LG Twins vs. Samsung Lions Tom Hart, Chris Burke ESPN2, ESPN App
Thu, Aug 27 5:30 a.m. Kiwoom Heroes vs. Lotte Giants Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson ESPN2, ESPN App
Fri, Aug 28 5:30 a.m. KT Wiz vs. LG Twins John Schriffen, Kyle Peterson ESPN2, ESPN App
Sat, Aug 29 5 a.m. SK Wyverns vs. NC Dinos John Schriffen, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App
Sun, Aug 30 4 a.m. Doosan Bears vs. LG Twins John Schriffen, Chris Burke ESPN, ESPN App

ESPN.com is documenting the KBO League throughout the season with a dedicated section featuring news updates, power rankings, highlights and more content.

KBO League game selections will continue to be announced on a week-to-week basis.

