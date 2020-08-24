Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for August 25 through August 30

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for Tuesday, August 25, through Sunday, August 30. ESPN is the exclusive English-language home of KBO League games and highlights and carries six live games per week, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday. All six live games are also available on the ESPN App.

August 25 – 30 schedule highlights:

Defending Champion Doosan Bears in action twice, Tuesday vs. KIA Tigers and Sunday vs. LG Twins

First place NC Dinos in action Saturday vs. SK Wyverns

Friday, catch Mel Rojas, Jr. of the KT Wiz as he continues to lead the league in home runs and RBI

Upcoming KBO League Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Tue, Aug 25 5:30 a.m. KIA Tigers vs. Doosan Bears John Brickley, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App Wed, Aug 26 5:30 a.m. LG Twins vs. Samsung Lions Tom Hart, Chris Burke ESPN2, ESPN App Thu, Aug 27 5:30 a.m. Kiwoom Heroes vs. Lotte Giants Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson ESPN2, ESPN App Fri, Aug 28 5:30 a.m. KT Wiz vs. LG Twins John Schriffen, Kyle Peterson ESPN2, ESPN App Sat, Aug 29 5 a.m. SK Wyverns vs. NC Dinos John Schriffen, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Aug 30 4 a.m. Doosan Bears vs. LG Twins John Schriffen, Chris Burke ESPN, ESPN App

ESPN.com is documenting the KBO League throughout the season with a dedicated section featuring news updates, power rankings, highlights and more content.

KBO League game selections will continue to be announced on a week-to-week basis.

