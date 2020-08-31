ESPN and ABC Combine to Air Four NBA Playoffs Matchups Between Tuesday Sept. 1 and Wednesday Sept. 2

Shakeemah Simmons-Winter 11 hours ago

This week’s NBA Playoffs game coverage on ESPN tips off on Tuesday, Sept. 1, with Game 2 of the Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Eastern Conference semifinals. Game coverage begins on at 5:30 pm ET with play-by-play commentator Dave Pasch, analyst Doris Burke and sideline reporter Malika Andrews. At 8:30 p.m. on ABC, Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets go head-to-head with Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference Playoffs. The winner of this matchup advances to the Western Conference semifinals. Mark Jones will provide play-by-play commentary alongside analyst Mark Jackson, with Cassidy Hubbarth reporting from the sidelines.

NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew will provide pregame coverage and halftime reports on ESPN and ABC with host Maria Taylor and analysts Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose and Stephen A. Smith.

Game coverage returns to ESPN on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 6:30 p.m. when Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks face Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Dave Pasch, Doris Burke and Malika Andrews will call the action.

The Wednesday 9 p.m. nightcap will feature either Game 7 of the Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder series or Game 1 of the Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Western Conference semifinals. Mark Jones, Mark Jackson and Cassidy Hubbarth will provide analysis and reporting for the night.

ESPN officiating expert, Steve Javie, will provide analysis remotely for all four games.

Date Time (ET) Game/Event Commentators Network(s)
Tue, Sept. 1 5 p.m. NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew Maria Taylor, Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Stephen A. Smith ESPN, ESPN App
Tue, Sept. 1 5:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Dave Pasch, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App
Tue, Sept. 1 8 p.m. NBA Countdown presented by Draft Kings Maria Taylor, Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Stephen A. Smith ABC, ESPN App
Tue, Sept. 1 8:30 p.m. Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets Mark Jones, Mark Jackson, Cassidy Hubbarth, Steve Javie ABC, ESPN App
Wed, Sept. 2 6:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Dave Pasch, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App
Wed, Sept. 2 9 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers OR Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets Mark Jones, Mark Jackson, Cassidy Hubbarth, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App

All ESPN and ABC programming is available to stream on the ESPN App.

-30-

Shakeemah Simmons-Winter

I am a senior publicist for men’s pro sports, working predominantly with the NBA and FIBA properties. I’m a Jersey City, NJ native, so I cheer for all New York sports and athletes, win or lose. I began my sports career as a small forward for JCPS #9’s elementary basketball team, and then years later gave up my hoop dreams (sort of) to work as the Public Relations Coordinator for the New York Knicks. Prior to working in sports, I briefly worked as an intern turned production assistant for the Wendy Williams Show. I earned a B.A. in Communications from Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, where I met my husband Matthew, and later attended New York University to earn a M.S. in Public Relations and Corporate Communications. I am excited to continue my sports journey with some of the most knowledgeable professionals in the sports industry.
