ESPN Programming Update: August 9 Edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell to Feature Cleveland Indians vs. Chicago White Sox

Due to the postponement of the weekend’s Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals series, ESPN will televise the Cleveland Indians vs. the Chicago White Sox for the August 9 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary at 7 p.m. ET. Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Chris Singleton will describe the action for ESPN Radio’s national broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball.

The scheduled ESPN+ game of the day on Saturday, August 8, will now be the Colorado Rockies vs. the Seattle Mariners at 9 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown presented by Chevrolet will lead into Sunday Night Baseball beginning at 6 p.m., with Karl Ravech hosting alongside Doug Glanville, Tim Kurkjian, Olympic Gold Medalist and analyst Jessica Mendoza and Senior MLB Insiders Jeff Passan and Buster Olney.

Below is ESPN’s updated Major League Baseball schedule for the upcoming week. For more information, visit ESPN Press Room.

All ESPN MLB games and shows are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

Upcoming 2020 MLB Game Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Sun, Aug. 9 6 p.m. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown presented by Chevrolet Karl Ravech, Doug Glanville, Tim Kurkjian, Jessica Mendoza, Jeff Passan, Buster Olney ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 9 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell: Cleveland Indians vs. Chicago White Sox Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chris Singleton ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Mon, Aug. 10 9 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. Houston Astros telecast presented by USAA Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Aug. 12 2 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates* vs. St. Louis Cardinals* telecast presented by Hankook Tire Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chipper Jones ESPN, ESPN App Thu, Aug. 13 4 p.m. Baltimore Orioles* vs. Philadelphia Phillies* telecast presented by Hankook Tire Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Chipper Jones ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local market

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ schedule (blackout restrictions apply to local markets):

Date Time (ET) Game Sat, Aug 8 9 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Seattle Mariners Sun, Aug 9 4 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Mon, Aug 10 9:30 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Tue, Aug 11 9:30 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Wed, Aug 12 3 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Thu, Aug 13 4:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Fri, Aug 14 8 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins

