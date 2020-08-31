ESPN to Exclusively Televise Star-Studded Houston Astros at First Place Los Angeles Dodgers Game on September 13 Edition of Sunday Night Baseball

ESPN today announced a star-studded game selection for the September 13 edition of Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell: Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will host José Altuve and the Houston Astros at a special start time of 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian and analyst and World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez will provide commentary with ESPN Senior MLB Insider Buster Olney reporting. Sunday Night Baseball is the exclusive, national Major League Baseball game of the week.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown presented by Chevrolet will precede the telecast with a one-hour pregame show at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Veteran baseball commentator Karl Ravech hosts the show with analyst and World Series Champion Mark Teixeira and fellow analyst Tim Kurkjian. ESPN Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan also regularly contributes to Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown presented by Chevrolet.

Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio as Roxy Bernstein and analyst Chris Singleton describe the action. Both ESPN’s telecast and ESPN Radio’s audio of the game will be available to stream via the ESPN App. Sunday Night Baseball is also available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

Entering action on August 31, the Dodgers currently hold MLB’s best record at 26-10 and lead the National League West by five games over the San Diego Padres. The Astros are in second place in the American League West, just 2.5 games behind the Oakland Athletics.

On deck: the National League Central-leading Chicago Cubs will host their classic rivals, the second place St. Louis Cardinals, on the September 6 edition of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell at 7 p.m.

-30-