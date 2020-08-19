Mack Brown & Tyson Fury Joined Today’s Edition of ESPN Radio’s Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin

Today on ESPN Radio’s Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin with Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Zubin Mehenti, the trio was joined by University of North Carolina football coach Mack Brown, who discussed the need for consistency in a plan for returning to play across all FBS Conferences.

Johnson, Williams and Mehenti were also joined by WBC and Lineal Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury who discussed Mike Tyson’s upcoming return to the boxing ring.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach, Anthony Lynn will join Thursday’s show at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Listen to Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin, every weekday morning from 6-10 a.m. on ESPN Radio – also simulcast on ESPN2 and ESPNEWS. Follow @ESPNRadio, @keyshawn & @RealJayWilliams on Twitter for more on the top moments and conversations from every show.

-30-

Media Contact: Michael Skarka ([email protected])