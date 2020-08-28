On Deck: Philadelphia Phillies Host First Place Atlanta Braves on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell August 30 at 7 p.m. ET

Two-Hour Baseball Tonight: Trade Deadline Special Surrounds Historic MLB Trade Deadline Monday at 3 p.m. on ESPN2

The Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper host the first place Atlanta Braves and Dansby Swanson on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell this Sunday, August 30, at 7 p.m. ET. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian and World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez will provide commentary from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios, with reporter Buster Olney reporting from Citizens Bank Park.

Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Chris Singleton will describe the action on ESPN Radio’s national broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball. Ernesto Jerez, Luis Alfredo Alvarez and reporter Guillermo Celis call Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN Deportes.

For the second time this season, there will be an alternative viewing experience on ESPN2 alongside the traditional Sunday Night Baseball telecast on ESPN. Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell: Statcast AI Edition, with the team of play-by-play commentator Jason Benetti, analyst Eduardo Perez and MLB.com Statcast analyst Mike Petriello, will provide analytics-based commentary driven by innovative on-screen graphics, data and information from Statcast AI.

Watch the Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell: Statcast AI Edition trailer for more on what to expect from the telecast.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown presented by Chevrolet will lead into Sunday Night Baseball beginning at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Karl Ravech will host the show from ESPN’s studios alongside World Series Champion and analyst Mark Teixeira.

BBTN Live, ESPN’s digital pregame show, will stream on the ESPN App and ESPN’s Twitter from 6:30-7 p.m. Clinton Yates hosts with Joon Lee and Gary Striewski.

Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m., the New York Yankees and Luke Voit visit the New York Mets and Pete Alonso on ESPN2. Tom Hart and Olympic Gold Medalist and analyst Jessica Mendoza will call the game, which will be a full national telecast.

There will be a Monday night doubleheader on ESPN beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt visiting the Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto. The team of Ravech, Perez and Kurkjian will call the game. Immediately following at 9:30, the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. visit the Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon with Sciambi, Rick Sutcliffe and Mendoza providing commentary. Both of Monday’s games are full national telecasts.

ESPN MLB commentators will continue to thoroughly document how Major League Baseball players and teams are advocating for social justice.

MLB Trade Deadline on ESPN2

There will be a two-hour Baseball Tonight: Trade Deadline Special on Monday beginning at 3 p.m. on ESPN2, with ESPN’s roster of reporters and analysts providing insight from around the league up to and beyond the trade deadline. Ravech, Teixeira and Olney will anchor the show from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios, and will be joined remotely by Kurkjian, Passan, ESPN MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel and reporters Jesse Rogers, Alden Gonzalez, Marly Rivera and Lee. The team will break down the moves of the day and offer takes on any trades they believe should have been made.

ESPN.com has a dedicated landing page created for the trade deadline which includes the latest information and rumors, a completed trade tracker and key deadline questions. ESPN’s MLB Insiders will offer a daily roundtable discussing the upcoming deadline on ESPN+.

All ESPN MLB games, shows and content are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

Upcoming 2020 MLB Game Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Sun, Aug. 30 4 p.m. New York Yankees vs. New York Mets telecast presented by Taco Bell Tom Hart, Jessica Mendoza ESPN2, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 30 6 p.m. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown presented by Chevrolet Karl Ravech, Mark Teixeira, Tim Kurkjian, Jeff Passan ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 30 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell: Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chris Singleton ESPN Deportes: Ernesto Jerez, Luis Alfredo Alvarez, Guillermo Celis ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes Sun, Aug. 30 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell: Statcast AI Edition Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Jason Benetti, Eduardo Perez, Mike Petriello ESPN2, ESPN App Mon, Aug. 31 3 p.m. Baseball Tonight: Trade Deadline Special Karl Ravech, Mark Teixeira, Buster Olney, Tim Kurkjian, Jeff Passan, Kiley McDaniel ESPN2, ESPN App Mon, Aug. 31 6:30 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds telecast presented by USAA Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App Mon, Aug. 31 9:30 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies telecast presented by Hankook Tire Jon Sciambi, Rick Sutcliffe, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App

