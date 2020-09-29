ESPN Goes Between the Hedges in Primetime for No. 7 Auburn at No. 4 Georgia, Big 12 Showdown Set for ABC’s Saturday Night Football in Week 5

25 Games Across All ESPN Networks

Top-Ranked Clemson Slated for ACC Network in Primetime

Highly-Touted QB Trey Lance and North Dakota State Play Lone Fall Game on ESPN+

Heading into Week 5 of the college football season, ESPN networks will play host to 14 AP Top 25 ranked teams, highlighted by No. 4 Georgia hosting No. 7 Auburn in primetime on ESPN. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Allison Williams are set to announce the action from Athens on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET. In total, 25 games are set for ESPN platforms this weekend, and every matchup is available on the ESPN App.

ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One features the Big 12 battle between No. 18 Oklahoma at Iowa State, with the quartet of Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Molly McGrath on the call for the Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week.

ABC’s Saturday afternoon slate kicks off with another Big 12 matchup, this time between Baylor and West Virginia, as Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Rocky Boiman team up to call Bears-Mountaineers at noon, followed by Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Paul Carcaterra announcing No. 12 North Carolina at Boston College at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. Tessitore is a BC alum, and his son, John, is the backup punter and starting holder for the Eagles.

At noon on ESPN, No. 3 Florida plays host to South Carolina with Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek and Marty Smith announcing the action. On ESPN Radio, the game will be called by Sean Kelley and Barrett Jones. At 3:30 p.m., No. 17 Oklahoma State faces off against Kansas in Lawrence, with Dave Pasch, Mike Golic, Sr. and Quint Kessenich on the call.

ESPN2 will spotlight a trio of ranked teams this weekend. On Friday, Louisiana Tech travels to Provo for a contest against No. 22 BYU. Dave Flemming, Andre Ware and Stormy Buonantony will be on the call for that matchup at 9 p.m. At 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Kris Budden will call No. 25 Memphis and SMU on the network, followed by Tulsa at No. 11 UCF with Jason Benetti, Rod Gilmore and Lericia Harris announcing that matchup.

On ACC Network, top-ranked Clemson will play host to Virginia – a rematch of the 2019 ACC Championship game – at 8 p.m., with the crew of Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Katie George calling the action for ACC Network Primetime Football. At noon, No. 24 Pittsburgh welcomes NC State to the Steel City, as Wes Durham, Roddy Jones and Eric Wood will be on the mic.

On SEC Network, a triad of Top 25 teams bookend the action on Saturday for Week 2 of SEC play. SEC Saturday Night sees No. 20 LSU mosey to Music City to take on Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m., with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call. At noon, Dave Neal, DJ Shockley and Dawn Davenport will team up for Missouri at No. 21 Tennessee on SECN. Over on SEC Network Alternate at 7:30 p.m., Arkansas travels to Starkville to take on No. 16 Mississippi State with Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer and Tera Talmadge announcing the action.

Additional ESPN Networks – Week 5 Highlights

South Florida at No. 15 Cincinnati: Saturday at 3:30 p.m., ESPN+ Announcers: David Saltzman, Keith Moreland

Saturday at 3:30 p.m., ESPN+ Houston Baptist at Eastern Kentucky: Saturday at 3 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday at 3 p.m., ESPN3 Central Arkansas at North Dakota State: Saturday at 3:30 p.m., ESPN+ North Dakota State’s lone fall game of the season, serving as a showcase of sorts for Bison QB Trey Lance, a projected first round NFL Draft prospect

Saturday at 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Additional college football updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Network Fri, Oct 2 7 p.m. Campbell at Wake Forest

Mike Morgan, Eric Mac Lain, Lauren Sisler ACC Network 9 p.m. Louisiana Tech at No. 22 BYU

Dave Flemming, Andre Ware, Stormy Buonantony ESPN2 Sat, Oct 3 Noon Baylor at West Virginia

Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Rocky Boiman ABC South Carolina at No. 3 Florida

TV: Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Marty Smith

Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones ESPN Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Taylor Davis ESPN2 East Carolina at Georgia State

Mike Couzens, Dustin Fox ESPNU Missouri at No. 21 Tennessee

Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Dawn Davenport SEC Network NC State at No. 24 Pittsburgh

Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Eric Wood ACC Network 1 p.m. North Alabama at Liberty ESPN3 3 p.m. Houston Baptist at Eastern Kentucky ESPN3 3:30 p.m. No. 12 North Carolina at Boston College

Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Paul Carcaterra ABC No. 17 Oklahoma State at Kansas

Dave Pasch, Mike Golic, Sr., Quint Kessenich ESPN No. 25 Memphis at SMU

Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Kris Budden ESPN2 South Florida at No. 15 Cincinnati

David Saltzman, Keith Moreland ESPN+ Central Arkansas at North Dakota State ESPN+ 4 p.m. Charlotte at Florida Atlantic

Mike Corey, Jay Walker ESPNU Ole Miss at Kentucky

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Taylor McGregor SEC Network Virginia Tech at Duke

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Tiffany Blackmon ACC Network Jacksonville State at Florida State ESPN3 5 p.m. Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee ESPN3 7 p.m. Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Monroe ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 18 Oklahoma at Iowa State

Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath ABC No. 7 Auburn at No. 4 Georgia

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Allison Williams ESPN Tulsa at No. 11 UCF

Jason Benetti, Rod Gilmore, Lericia Harris ESPN2 No. 20 LSU at Vanderbilt

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network Arkansas at No. 16 Mississippi State

Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Tera Talmadge SEC Network Alternate 8 p.m. Virginia at No. 1 Clemson

Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George ACC Network

Note: Not all digital games are exclusive