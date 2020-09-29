ESPN Goes Between the Hedges in Primetime for No. 7 Auburn at No. 4 Georgia, Big 12 Showdown Set for ABC’s Saturday Night Football in Week 5
Heading into Week 5 of the college football season, ESPN networks will play host to 14 AP Top 25 ranked teams, highlighted by No. 4 Georgia hosting No. 7 Auburn in primetime on ESPN. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Allison Williams are set to announce the action from Athens on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET. In total, 25 games are set for ESPN platforms this weekend, and every matchup is available on the ESPN App.
ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One features the Big 12 battle between No. 18 Oklahoma at Iowa State, with the quartet of Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Molly McGrath on the call for the Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week.
ABC’s Saturday afternoon slate kicks off with another Big 12 matchup, this time between Baylor and West Virginia, as Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Rocky Boiman team up to call Bears-Mountaineers at noon, followed by Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Paul Carcaterra announcing No. 12 North Carolina at Boston College at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. Tessitore is a BC alum, and his son, John, is the backup punter and starting holder for the Eagles.
At noon on ESPN, No. 3 Florida plays host to South Carolina with Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek and Marty Smith announcing the action. On ESPN Radio, the game will be called by Sean Kelley and Barrett Jones. At 3:30 p.m., No. 17 Oklahoma State faces off against Kansas in Lawrence, with Dave Pasch, Mike Golic, Sr. and Quint Kessenich on the call.
ESPN2 will spotlight a trio of ranked teams this weekend. On Friday, Louisiana Tech travels to Provo for a contest against No. 22 BYU. Dave Flemming, Andre Ware and Stormy Buonantony will be on the call for that matchup at 9 p.m. At 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Kris Budden will call No. 25 Memphis and SMU on the network, followed by Tulsa at No. 11 UCF with Jason Benetti, Rod Gilmore and Lericia Harris announcing that matchup.
On ACC Network, top-ranked Clemson will play host to Virginia – a rematch of the 2019 ACC Championship game – at 8 p.m., with the crew of Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Katie George calling the action for ACC Network Primetime Football. At noon, No. 24 Pittsburgh welcomes NC State to the Steel City, as Wes Durham, Roddy Jones and Eric Wood will be on the mic.
On SEC Network, a triad of Top 25 teams bookend the action on Saturday for Week 2 of SEC play. SEC Saturday Night sees No. 20 LSU mosey to Music City to take on Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m., with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call. At noon, Dave Neal, DJ Shockley and Dawn Davenport will team up for Missouri at No. 21 Tennessee on SECN. Over on SEC Network Alternate at 7:30 p.m., Arkansas travels to Starkville to take on No. 16 Mississippi State with Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer and Tera Talmadge announcing the action.
Additional ESPN Networks – Week 5 Highlights
- South Florida at No. 15 Cincinnati: Saturday at 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
- Announcers: David Saltzman, Keith Moreland
- Houston Baptist at Eastern Kentucky: Saturday at 3 p.m., ESPN3
- Central Arkansas at North Dakota State: Saturday at 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
- North Dakota State’s lone fall game of the season, serving as a showcase of sorts for Bison QB Trey Lance, a projected first round NFL Draft prospect
|Fri, Oct 2
|7 p.m.
|Campbell at Wake Forest
Mike Morgan, Eric Mac Lain, Lauren Sisler
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at No. 22 BYU
Dave Flemming, Andre Ware, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN2
|Sat, Oct 3
|Noon
|Baylor at West Virginia
Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Rocky Boiman
|ABC
|South Carolina at No. 3 Florida
TV: Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Marty Smith
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones
|ESPN
|Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Taylor Davis
|ESPN2
|East Carolina at Georgia State
Mike Couzens, Dustin Fox
|ESPNU
|Missouri at No. 21 Tennessee
Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Dawn Davenport
|SEC Network
|NC State at No. 24 Pittsburgh
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Eric Wood
|ACC Network
|1 p.m.
|North Alabama at Liberty
|ESPN3
|3 p.m.
|Houston Baptist at Eastern Kentucky
|ESPN3
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 12 North Carolina at Boston College
Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Paul Carcaterra
|ABC
|No. 17 Oklahoma State at Kansas
Dave Pasch, Mike Golic, Sr., Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|No. 25 Memphis at SMU
Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Kris Budden
|ESPN2
|South Florida at No. 15 Cincinnati
David Saltzman, Keith Moreland
|ESPN+
|Central Arkansas at North Dakota State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Charlotte at Florida Atlantic
Mike Corey, Jay Walker
|ESPNU
|Ole Miss at Kentucky
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Taylor McGregor
|SEC Network
|Virginia Tech at Duke
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Tiffany Blackmon
|ACC Network
|Jacksonville State at Florida State
|ESPN3
|5 p.m.
|Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Monroe
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 18 Oklahoma at Iowa State
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath
|ABC
|No. 7 Auburn at No. 4 Georgia
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Allison Williams
|ESPN
|Tulsa at No. 11 UCF
Jason Benetti, Rod Gilmore, Lericia Harris
|ESPN2
|No. 20 LSU at Vanderbilt
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|Arkansas at No. 16 Mississippi State
Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Tera Talmadge
|SEC Network Alternate
|8 p.m.
|Virginia at No. 1 Clemson
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George
|ACC Network
Note: Not all digital games are exclusive