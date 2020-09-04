ESPN Radio’s New Weekday Studio Shows Featured Breaking News & Signature Guests

ESPN Radio’s Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin; Greeny; The Max Kellerman Show and Chiney & Golic Jr. continue to bring audiences inside conversations with timely, signature guests and provide meaningful insight on the day’s top topics and breaking news.

Listen to some of the highlights from the week.

Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin (6 – 10 a.m. ET)

Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Zubin Mehenti addressed the Brooklyn Nets hiring Steve Nash, ESPN NBA analyst Richard Jefferson’s tweet about Giannis Antetokounmpo and Scottie Pippen and previewed the upcoming series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets. Williams also paid tribute to legendary Georgetown head coach John Thompson on Monday.

The trio welcomed a lineup of special guests as well, including:

World Series Champion & Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain | Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed | Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley | Author & Jackie Robinson’s daughter Sharon Robinson | New York Giants Head Coach Joe Judge

Greeny (12 – 2 p.m.)

Mike Greenberg discussed Leonard Fournette joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Greenberg also welcomed Jefferson to the show who explained his tweet and discussed Pippen’s response.

The Max Kellerman Show (2 – 4 p.m.)

Max Kellerman was joined by former New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale who discussed Steve Nash joining the Nets and diversity within NBA leadership.

Chiney & Golic Jr. (4 – 7 p.m.)

Chiney Ogwumike and Mike Golic Jr. honored coach Thompson by speaking with one of his former players and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo. Ogwumike also addressed Rockets fans ahead of Wednesday night’s Game 7.

The duo also welcomed other special guests, including:

NBA Champion Dahntay Jones | Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner | Former NBA star Trevor Booker

—

