ESPN to Exclusively Televise Minnesota Twins at First Place Chicago Cubs Game on September 20 Edition of Sunday Night Baseball

ESPN today announced its game selection for the September 20 edition of Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell: Nelson Cruz and the Minnesota Twins will visit Kris Bryant and the National League Central-leading Chicago Cubs at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian and analyst and World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez will provide commentary with ESPN Senior MLB Insider Buster Olney reporting. Sunday Night Baseball is the exclusive, national Major League Baseball game of the week.

Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio as Jon Sciambi and analyst Chris Singleton describe the action. Both ESPN’s telecast and ESPN Radio’s audio of the game will be available to stream via the ESPN App. Sunday Night Baseball is also available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

The Minnesota Twins make their first Sunday Night Baseball appearance in 10 years. They last appeared on August 22, 2010, against the Los Angeles Angels.

In addition to the Twins vs. Cubs game, ESPN has also added a special Sunday matinee game to its September 20 schedule. At 4 p.m., Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants will visit Robbie Grossman and the American League West-leading Oakland Athletics. The game will be subject to local blackout restrictions.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede the MLB doubleheader with a one-hour pregame show starting at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

On deck: the National League Central-leading Chicago Cubs will host their classic rivals, the second place St. Louis Cardinals, on the September 6 edition of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell at 7 p.m.

