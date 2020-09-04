ESPN’s Athletes Unlimited Professional Softball Slate Continues This Weekend, Sept. 5-6

Nearly Two Dozen Games Available Across ESPN2, ESPN3 and the ESPN App This Season

ESPN will carry 19 additional Athletes Unlimited professional softball games throughout the remainder of this season across ESPN2, ESPN3 and the ESPN App. This weekend’s schedule features double headers on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. ET each day. All four games will be available on ESPN3 and the ESPN App.

The inaugural season debuted last weekend with several games on ESPN networks. All games this season will be called by Eric Collins and former NCAA National Champion and current Softball Canada team member Danielle Lawrie.

Athletes Unlimited, launched in March, promises a unique approach to the sport with each team playing three games per week. Following each week’s slate, teams will be re-drafted by the four players who accumulated the most points the previous week. Points are earned through an individual scorings system that rewards team performances and individual achievements.

Participants in the league consist of former college players, former and current professional players and Olympians. Current USA Softball members on the roster include Amanda Chidester, Haylie McCleney, Michelle Moultrie, Aubree Munro, Cat Osterman, Janie Reed and Kelsey Stewart, while Victoria Hayward, Danielle O’Toole and Erika Piancastelli represent the Mexican, Canadian and Italian national teams, respectively. College athletic conferences represented include ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Big West, Conference USA, Pac-12, SEC and Sun Belt.

A full preview of Athletes Unlimited’s inaugural season is available here.

ESPN Schedule—Athletes Unlimited

Date Time (ET) Game Network Sat, Sep 5 1 p.m. Purple vs. Orange ESPN3 3:30 p.m. Blue vs. Gold ESPN3 Sun, Sep 6 1 p.m. Blue vs. Orange ESPN3 3:30 p.m. Gold vs. Purple ESPN3 Mon, Sep 7 4 p.m. Purple vs. Blue ESPN3 Sat, Sep 12 1 p.m. Purple vs. Orange ESPN3 3:30 p.m. Blue vs. Gold ESPN3 Sun, Sep13 1 p.m. Blue vs. Orange ESPN2 4 p.m. Gold vs. Purple ESPN2 Mon, Sep 14 4 p.m. Purple vs. Blue ESPN3 Sat, Sep 19 1 p.m. Purple vs. Orange ESPN3 3:30 p.m. Blue vs. Gold ESPN3 Sun, Sep 20 1 p.m. Blue vs. Orange ESPN2 4 p.m. Gold vs. Purple ESPN2 Mon, Sep 21 4 p.m. Purple vs. Blue ESPN3 Sat, Sep 26 1 p.m. Purple vs. Orange ESPN3 3:30 p.m. Blue vs. Gold ESPN3 Sun, Sep 27 1 p.m. Blue vs. Orange ESPN2 4 p.m. Gold vs. Purple ESPN2

