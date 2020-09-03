ESPN’s Telecast of Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder First Round Game 7 Delivered 4.1 Million Viewers Making it Most-Watched 2020 NBA Playoffs Game Across any Network

ESPN’s telecast of the Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Playoffs first round Game 7 – the Rockets defeated the Thunder 104-102 – generated 4,106,000 viewers making it the most-watched 2020 NBA Playoffs game so far across any network, according to Nielsen.

The Rockets vs. Thunder game telecast on ESPN was the most watched across all of television for September 2 in every key adult and male demo, including 18-34, 18-49 and 25-59.

ESPN’s coverage continues on Friday, September 4, with Game 1 of the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets series at 9 p.m. ET.

-30-