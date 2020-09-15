Fall Sports on ACC Network Begin Thursday, September 17  

More Than 85 ACC Fall Sports Contests Slated for ACCN

Women’s Sports Quadruple Headers on Sundays

Friday Nights Belong to Men’s Soccer

Additional 120 Events Available on ACCNX

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present an extensive 2020 fall sports lineup with more than 85 televised field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball matchups on ACCN as part of coverage across ESPN networks. Additionally, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital arm available on the ESPN app, will carry 120 ACC events.

The regular season and tournament games include:

30 women’s soccer games

21 men’s soccer games

19 field hockey games

18 volleyball matches

The action gets started on Thursday, Sept. 17, with a tripleheader featuring volleyball and women’s soccer. Virginia Tech will host Citadel in ACCN’s volleyball opener at 4 p.m. ET, while a pair of women’s soccer matches – Virginia at Duke and Florida State at Notre Dame follow at 6 and 8 p.m., respectively. ACCN’s field hockey coverage begins on Friday, Sept. 18 with Duke playing at Syracuse at 5:30 p.m., while men’s soccer on ACCN opens with Louisville hosting Wake Forest on Friday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m.

Women’s Sports Quadruple Headers on Sundays

New for the 2020 fall season are seven straight Sundays of quadruple headers highlighting field hockey, women’s soccer and volleyball beginning Sunday, Sept. 20. ACCN will showcase the incredible ACC women’s sport programs that have combined to win 38 NCAA Fall Championships, including reigning NCAA Field Hockey Champion North Carolina and national player of the year Erin Matson twice on Oct. 4 and Oct. 11. Along with UNC field hockey, 21-time national championship North Carolina women’s soccer, three-time champion Notre Dame and two-time champ Florida State will total six appearances on Sunday’s this fall. Additional women’s soccer and volleyball matches will air on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

TGIF Men’s Soccer

Friday nights on ACCN belong to ACC men’s soccer again this season with the lineup highlighted by five Friday night doubleheaders. All 11 ACC men’s soccer programs scheduled to play this fall will make at least one appearance on Friday nights on ACCN. ACC men’s soccer has enjoyed unprecedented levels of success with the league winning eight NCAA titles since the turn of the century, and consistently placing the most teams in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship each season.

ACC Championships on ACCN

ACCN is the home of ACC Championships as the network will total more than 30 hours of championship coverage throughout the month of November. ACCN will televise preliminary rounds of the ACC Field Hockey, Women’s Soccer and Men’s Soccer Championships, and will also carry the field hockey championship title game as well as a “best of the championship” program for men’s and women’s cross country.

ACC Field Hockey on ACCN

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, Sept. 18 5:30 p.m. Duke at Syracuse ACCN Sun, Sept. 20 11 a.m. Duke at Syracuse ACCN Sun, Sept. 27 Noon Wake Forest at Virginia ACCN 1:30 p.m. Duke at Louisville ACCN Fri, Oct. 2 3 p.m. Syracuse at Virginia ACCN 4:30 p.m. North Carolina at Louisville ACCN Sun, Oct. 4 Noon North Carolina at Duke ACCN 1:30 p.m. Boston College at Louisville ACCN Sun, Oct. 11 Noon Virginia at North Carolina ACCN Sun, Oct. 18 Noon Virginia at Boston College ACCN Sun, Oct. 25 Noon Wake Forest at Duke ACCN Fri, Oct. 30 4:30 p.m. Wake Forest at North Carolina ACCN Sun, Nov. 1 Noon Wake Forest at Boston College ACCN Thu, Nov. 5 TBA ACC Championship Quarterfinals ACCN TBA ACC Championship Quarterfinals ACCN TBA ACC Championship Quarterfinals ACCN Fri, Nov. 6 TBA ACC Championship Semifinals ACCN TBA ACC Championship Semifinals ACCN TBA ACC Championship Final ACCN

ACC Men’s Soccer on ACCN

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, Sept. 25 8 p.m. Wake Forest at Louisville ACCN Fri, Oct. 2 6 p.m. NC State at Wake Forest ACCN 8 p.m. North Carolina at Duke ACCN Mon, Oct. 5 6 p.m. UAB at Clemson ACCN Fri, Oct. 9 4 p.m. Duke at NC State ACCN Tue, Oct. 13 7 p.m. Wake Forest at Clemson ACCN Fri, Oct. 16 6 p.m. Pitt at Virginia ACCN 8 p.m. Duke at Clemson ACCN Fri, Oct. 23 6 p.m. Wake Forest at Duke ACCN 8 p.m. Clemson at NC State ACCN Tue, Oct. 27 7 p.m. North Carolina at Clemson ACCN Fri, Oct. 30 6 p.m. Notre Dame at Pitt ACCN 8 p.m. Virginia Tech at Louisville ACCN Fri, Nov. 6 6 p.m. Syracuse at Pitt ACCN 8 p.m. Duke at North Carolina ACCN Sun, Nov. 15 TBA ACC Championship Quarterfinals ACCN TBA ACC Championship Quarterfinals ACCN TBA ACC Championship Quarterfinals ACCN TBA ACC Championship Quarterfinals ACCN Wed, Nov. 18 TBA ACC Championship Semifinals ACCN TBA ACC Championship Semifinals ACCN

ACC Women’s Soccer on ACCN

Date Time (ET) Game Network Thu, Sept. 17 6 p.m. Virginia at Duke ACCN 8 p.m. Notre Dame at Florida State ACCN Sun, Sept. 20 1 p.m. Louisville at Florida State ACCN 3 p.m. Virginia at Clemson ACCN 5 p.m. Wake Forest at Duke ACCN Sun, Sept. 27 3:30 p.m. North Carolina at Duke ACCN Thu, Oct. 1 6 p.m. Boston College at Notre Dame ACCN 8 p.m. Florida State at Virginia Tech ACCN Sun, Oct. 4 3 p.m. Miami at Virginia ACCN 5 p.m. Clemson at Duke ACCN Sun, Oct. 8 6 p.m. Boston College at Pitt ACCN 8 p.m. Virginia at North Carolina ACCN Sun, Oct. 11 1:30 p.m. Navy at Pitt ACCN 3:30 p.m. Wake Forest at Clemson ACCN Thu, Oct. 15 6 p.m. Florida State at Pitt ACCN 8 p.m. Louisville at Virginia ACCN Sun, Oct. 18 1:30 p.m. Miami at Pitt ACCN Thu, Oct. 22 7 p.m. Boston College at Syracuse ACCN Sun, Oct. 25 1:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Louisville ACCN Thu. Oct. 29 6 p.m. Virginia at Boston College ACCN 8 p.m. North Carolina at Louisville ACCN Sun, Nov. 1 1:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at Boston College ACCN 3:30 p.m. Duke at Miami ACCN 5:30 p.m. Notre Dame at North Carolina ACCN Tue, Nov. 10 TBA ACC Championship Quarterfinals ACCN TBA ACC Championship Quarterfinals ACCN TBA ACC Championship Quarterfinals ACCN TBA ACC Championship Quarterfinals ACCN Fri, Nov. 13 TBA ACC Championship Semifinals ACCN TBA ACC Championship Semifinals ACCN

ACC Volleyball on ACCN

Date Time (ET) Game Network Thu, Sept. 17 4 p.m. Citadel at Virginia Tech ACCN Wed, Sept. 23 7 p.m. NC State at Duke ACCN Thu, Sept. 24 6 p.m. Georgia Tech at Miami ACCN 8 p.m. North Carolina at Virginia Tech ACCN Fri, Sept. 25 4 p.m. Notre Dame at Louisville ACCN Sun, Sept. 27 5:30 p.m. Wake Forest at Clemson ACCN Thu, Oct. 1 4 p.m. Clemson at Florida State ACCN Wed, Oct. 7 6 p.m. Florida State at Georgia Tech ACCN Thu, Oct. 8 4 p.m. Florida State at Georgia Tech ACCN Sun, Oct. 11 5:30 p.m. Virginia at North Carolina ACCN Wed, Oct. 14 6 p.m. Georgia Tech at Wake Forest ACCN Thu, Oct. 15 4 p.m. Georgia Tech at Wake Forest ACCN Fri, Oct. 16 4 p.m. Boston College at Syracuse ACCN Sun, Oct. 18 3:30 p.m. Pitt at Notre Dame ACCN 5:30 p.m. Virginia at Virginia Tech ACCN Fri, Oct. 23 4 p.m. NC State at Virginia ACCN Sun, Oct. 25 3:30 p.m. Louisville at Pitt ACCN 5:30 p.m. Duke at North Carolina ACCN

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN features regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T U-Verse, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.

Media Contact: Amy Ufnowski [email protected] or 336-337-1249; @AmyUf