Fall Sports on ACC Network Begin Thursday, September 17
- More Than 85 ACC Fall Sports Contests Slated for ACCN
- Women’s Sports Quadruple Headers on Sundays
- Friday Nights Belong to Men’s Soccer
- Additional 120 Events Available on ACCNX
ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present an extensive 2020 fall sports lineup with more than 85 televised field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball matchups on ACCN as part of coverage across ESPN networks. Additionally, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital arm available on the ESPN app, will carry 120 ACC events.
The regular season and tournament games include:
- 30 women’s soccer games
- 21 men’s soccer games
- 19 field hockey games
- 18 volleyball matches
The action gets started on Thursday, Sept. 17, with a tripleheader featuring volleyball and women’s soccer. Virginia Tech will host Citadel in ACCN’s volleyball opener at 4 p.m. ET, while a pair of women’s soccer matches – Virginia at Duke and Florida State at Notre Dame follow at 6 and 8 p.m., respectively. ACCN’s field hockey coverage begins on Friday, Sept. 18 with Duke playing at Syracuse at 5:30 p.m., while men’s soccer on ACCN opens with Louisville hosting Wake Forest on Friday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m.
Women’s Sports Quadruple Headers on Sundays
New for the 2020 fall season are seven straight Sundays of quadruple headers highlighting field hockey, women’s soccer and volleyball beginning Sunday, Sept. 20. ACCN will showcase the incredible ACC women’s sport programs that have combined to win 38 NCAA Fall Championships, including reigning NCAA Field Hockey Champion North Carolina and national player of the year Erin Matson twice on Oct. 4 and Oct. 11. Along with UNC field hockey, 21-time national championship North Carolina women’s soccer, three-time champion Notre Dame and two-time champ Florida State will total six appearances on Sunday’s this fall. Additional women’s soccer and volleyball matches will air on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
TGIF Men’s Soccer
Friday nights on ACCN belong to ACC men’s soccer again this season with the lineup highlighted by five Friday night doubleheaders. All 11 ACC men’s soccer programs scheduled to play this fall will make at least one appearance on Friday nights on ACCN. ACC men’s soccer has enjoyed unprecedented levels of success with the league winning eight NCAA titles since the turn of the century, and consistently placing the most teams in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship each season.
ACC Championships on ACCN
ACCN is the home of ACC Championships as the network will total more than 30 hours of championship coverage throughout the month of November. ACCN will televise preliminary rounds of the ACC Field Hockey, Women’s Soccer and Men’s Soccer Championships, and will also carry the field hockey championship title game as well as a “best of the championship” program for men’s and women’s cross country.
ACC Field Hockey on ACCN
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, Sept. 18
|5:30 p.m.
|Duke at Syracuse
|ACCN
|Sun, Sept. 20
|11 a.m.
|Duke at Syracuse
|ACCN
|Sun, Sept. 27
|Noon
|Wake Forest at Virginia
|ACCN
|1:30 p.m.
|Duke at Louisville
|ACCN
|Fri, Oct. 2
|3 p.m.
|Syracuse at Virginia
|ACCN
|4:30 p.m.
|North Carolina at Louisville
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 4
|Noon
|North Carolina at Duke
|ACCN
|1:30 p.m.
|Boston College at Louisville
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 11
|Noon
|Virginia at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 18
|Noon
|Virginia at Boston College
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 25
|Noon
|Wake Forest at Duke
|ACCN
|Fri, Oct. 30
|4:30 p.m.
|Wake Forest at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Sun, Nov. 1
|Noon
|Wake Forest at Boston College
|ACCN
|Thu, Nov. 5
|TBA
|ACC Championship Quarterfinals
|ACCN
|TBA
|ACC Championship Quarterfinals
|ACCN
|TBA
|ACC Championship Quarterfinals
|ACCN
|Fri, Nov. 6
|TBA
|ACC Championship Semifinals
|ACCN
|TBA
|ACC Championship Semifinals
|ACCN
|TBA
|ACC Championship Final
|ACCN
ACC Men’s Soccer on ACCN
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, Sept. 25
|8 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Louisville
|ACCN
|Fri, Oct. 2
|6 p.m.
|NC State at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|North Carolina at Duke
|ACCN
|Mon, Oct. 5
|6 p.m.
|UAB at Clemson
|ACCN
|Fri, Oct. 9
|4 p.m.
|Duke at NC State
|ACCN
|Tue, Oct. 13
|7 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Clemson
|ACCN
|Fri, Oct. 16
|6 p.m.
|Pitt at Virginia
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Duke at Clemson
|ACCN
|Fri, Oct. 23
|6 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Duke
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Clemson at NC State
|ACCN
|Tue, Oct. 27
|7 p.m.
|North Carolina at Clemson
|ACCN
|Fri, Oct. 30
|6 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Pitt
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Louisville
|ACCN
|Fri, Nov. 6
|6 p.m.
|Syracuse at Pitt
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Duke at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Sun, Nov. 15
|TBA
|ACC Championship Quarterfinals
|ACCN
|TBA
|ACC Championship Quarterfinals
|ACCN
|TBA
|ACC Championship Quarterfinals
|ACCN
|TBA
|ACC Championship Quarterfinals
|ACCN
|Wed, Nov. 18
|TBA
|ACC Championship Semifinals
|ACCN
|TBA
|ACC Championship Semifinals
|ACCN
ACC Women’s Soccer on ACCN
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Thu, Sept. 17
|6 p.m.
|Virginia at Duke
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Florida State
|ACCN
|Sun, Sept. 20
|1 p.m.
|Louisville at Florida State
|ACCN
|3 p.m.
|Virginia at Clemson
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Duke
|ACCN
|Sun, Sept. 27
|3:30 p.m.
|North Carolina at Duke
|ACCN
|Thu, Oct. 1
|6 p.m.
|Boston College at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Florida State at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 4
|3 p.m.
|Miami at Virginia
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|Clemson at Duke
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 8
|6 p.m.
|Boston College at Pitt
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Virginia at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 11
|1:30 p.m.
|Navy at Pitt
|ACCN
|3:30 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Clemson
|ACCN
|Thu, Oct. 15
|6 p.m.
|Florida State at Pitt
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Louisville at Virginia
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 18
|1:30 p.m.
|Miami at Pitt
|ACCN
|Thu, Oct. 22
|7 p.m.
|Boston College at Syracuse
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 25
|1:30 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Louisville
|ACCN
|Thu. Oct. 29
|6 p.m.
|Virginia at Boston College
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|North Carolina at Louisville
|ACCN
|Sun, Nov. 1
|1:30 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Boston College
|ACCN
|3:30 p.m.
|Duke at Miami
|ACCN
|5:30 p.m.
|Notre Dame at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Tue, Nov. 10
|TBA
|ACC Championship Quarterfinals
|ACCN
|TBA
|ACC Championship Quarterfinals
|ACCN
|TBA
|ACC Championship Quarterfinals
|ACCN
|TBA
|ACC Championship Quarterfinals
|ACCN
|Fri, Nov. 13
|TBA
|ACC Championship Semifinals
|ACCN
|TBA
|ACC Championship Semifinals
|ACCN
ACC Volleyball on ACCN
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Thu, Sept. 17
|4 p.m.
|Citadel at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Wed, Sept. 23
|7 p.m.
|NC State at Duke
|ACCN
|Thu, Sept. 24
|6 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Miami
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|North Carolina at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Fri, Sept. 25
|4 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Louisville
|ACCN
|Sun, Sept. 27
|5:30 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Clemson
|ACCN
|Thu, Oct. 1
|4 p.m.
|Clemson at Florida State
|ACCN
|Wed, Oct. 7
|6 p.m.
|Florida State at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Thu, Oct. 8
|4 p.m.
|Florida State at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 11
|5:30 p.m.
|Virginia at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Wed, Oct. 14
|6 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Thu, Oct. 15
|4 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Fri, Oct. 16
|4 p.m.
|Boston College at Syracuse
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 18
|3:30 p.m.
|Pitt at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|5:30 p.m.
|Virginia at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Fri, Oct. 23
|4 p.m.
|NC State at Virginia
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 25
|3:30 p.m.
|Louisville at Pitt
|ACCN
|5:30 p.m.
|Duke at North Carolina
|ACCN
About ACC Network
Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN features regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.
Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T U-Verse, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.
