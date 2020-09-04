GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase Returns; Weeks 1 and 2 Announced

Weekly Coverage of Top Teams and Talent in the Country

The 2020 GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase will feature matchups between some of the top high school football programs and players from across the country. The 11-game schedule begins Friday, September 4, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Combined with the previously announced 2020 GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff, ESPN will televise 18 high school football games across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU this season.

ESPN’s Jay Alter and Craig Haubert will be on the call for all Showcase games.

All games are being played in states where high school sports have been sanctioned by their respective high school associations and all participating schools will adhere to health and safety protocols outlined by those associations.

2020 GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase Schedule (All game times are ET.)

Player rankings are per ESPN 300 and ESPN Jr. 300

Please note: No player has signed with a school.

Week 1

Friday, September 4 – IMG Academy (Florida) vs. Venice (Florida)

8 p.m. on ESPNU from Venice High School in Venice, Fla.

IMG will enter the season as the top ranked team in the country with five players ranked in the ESPN 300 and ESPN Jr. 300, including seniors No. 8 J.C. Latham – OT (Alabama commit), No. 20 Xavian Sorey – ATH, No. 23 J.J. McCarthy – QB (Michigan commit) and No. 51 Jacorey Brooks (Alabama commit)

Venice was a 7A state semifinalist in 2019 and up front their offense returns seniors Weston Wolff – TE (Maryland) and Ethan Mort – OL (UCF commit); the defensive secondary features a pair of Corners, Charles Brantley – CB (Michigan State commit) and Steffan Johnson CB (Michigan State, FAU, Marshall).

Week 2

Friday, September 11 – Prince Avenue Christian (Georgia) vs. Rabun County (Georgia)

8 p.m. on ESPNU from Rabun County High School in Tiger, Ga.

Prince Avenue went 9-3 last season and they will look to improve on that mark with the return of their lead signal caller, the No. 34 ranked player in the country Brock Vandagriff – QB (Georgia commit)

Rabun County was 12-1 last season and they feature a talented young QB as well, No. 54 ranked junior Gunner Stockton (South Carolina commit)

The remaining Weeks of the GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase will be announced at a later date.

-30-

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverage are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

GEICO has a national workforce of 40,000 associates. GEICO sales representatives throughout the country are licensed insurance agents in order to help guide customers through coverage decisions. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

About Paragon Marketing Group

Paragon Marketing Group is a corporate consulting agency specializing in sports, entertainment and cause related sponsorships. Paragon and has collaborated with ESPN over the past 17 years to deliver over 650 live high school sports telecasts featuring many of the top teams and players in the nation. Paragon collaborates with ESPN on the following live properties:

GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff & Showcase

GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase

GEICO State Champions Bowl Series

GEICO High School Basketball Nationals

GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase

GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals

GEICO Baseball City Series

Who’s Next:

For in-depth coverage of the GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase, including highlights and exclusive behind the scenes content, follow @whosnexths on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

For further information on the GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase and for media credential requests please contact: [email protected]

ESPN media contact: Kimberly Elchlepp at [email protected] or 860-424-2923; @kimelchlepp