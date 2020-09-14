Longhorn Network Unveils its 2020 Women’s Soccer and Volleyball Slates

ESPN will continue its unrivaled coverage of fall collegiate sports this season with more than 150 televised fall sports matchups available across its networks, including Longhorn Network, ESPN’s 24-hour network devoted to the University of Texas. Additional games will be available to stream via the ESPN App.

LHN will feature 12 Texas women’s soccer and volleyball matches this fall as the Longhorns will play a conference-only schedule.

Texas soccer will make 10 appearances across ESPN networks, including four on LHN, which began on Friday, Sept. 11 against Kansas. The network will feature the Longhorns’ Friday night home games against Oklahoma (Sept. 25), Kansas State (Oct. 9) and Baylor (Oct. 30) this season.

2020 Texas Women’s Soccer on LHN

Date Time (CT) Matchup Fri, Sept. 11 7 p.m. Kansas at Texas* Fri, Sept. 25 7 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas Fri, Oct. 9 5 p.m. Kansas State at Texas Fri, Oct 30 7 p.m. Baylor at Texas

*Kansas defeated Texas, 1-0.

Texas Volleyball Presented by Wells Fargo on Longhorn Network features a slate of eight matches. Texas’ LHN schedule begins with back-to-back matches against Kansas on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 1 and 2. The Longhorns will also face Iowa State (Oct. 8-9), Texas Tech (Oct. 22-23) and Baylor (Nov. 5 and 6) at the Frank Erwin Center. The Longhorns will make eight additional appearances across other ESPN platforms this season.

2020 Texas Volleyball Presented by Wells Fargo on LHN

Date Time (CT) Matchup Thu, Oct. 1 7 p.m. Kansas at Texas Fri, Oct. 2 7 p.m. Kansas at Texas Thu, Oct. 8 7 p.m. Iowa State at Texas Fri, Oct. 9 7 p.m. Iowa State at Texas Thu, Oct 22 7 p.m. Texas Tech at Texas Fri, Oct. 23 6 p.m. Texas Tech at Texas Thu, Nov. 5 7 p.m. Baylor at Texas Fri, Nov. 6 7 p.m. Baylor at Texas

About Longhorn Network

ESPN has a 20-year agreement to own and operate a year-round, 24-hour network dedicated to Texas athletics in partnership with UT and Learfield IMG College. Longhorn Network offers a variety of content, highlighted by exclusive live events, original series, studio shows, and academic and cultural programming.