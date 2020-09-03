NBA Playoffs Continue with Conference Semifinals Games on ABC and ESPN

Games 1 and 2 of Star-Studded Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets Series This Weekend

ESPN’s 2020 NBA Playoffs game coverage continues with NBA Conference Semifinals matchups on ESPN and ABC this weekend from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Western Conference Semifinals coverage begins on ESPN this Friday, Sept. 4, at 9 p.m. ET with Game 1 of the star-studded Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers series. Superstars LeBron James, James Harden, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will appear twice this weekend on ESPN platforms. Play-by-play commentator Mark Jones will provide commentary on Friday with analyst Mark Jackson and reporter Cassidy Hubbarth.

On Sunday, Sept. 6, the NBA Finals broadcast trio of Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson will call two ABC broadcasts. At 3:30 p.m., the Milwaukee Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, take the court in Game 4 against the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler. Reporter Malika Andrews will join Breen, Van Gundy and Jackson for the broadcast. At 8:30 p.m., Breen, Van Gundy and Jackson return, this time with reporter Cassidy Hubbarth, to call Game 2 of the Lakers vs. Rockets series.

NBA Countdown presented by Draft Kings will provide pregame coverage ahead of both ABC games, at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. respectively, along with halftime reports for each game. NBA Countdown host Maria Taylor will be joined by analysts Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams throughout the day.

Remaining Conference Semifinals schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Network(s) Commentators Fri, Sept. 4 9 p.m. Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers, Game 1 ESPN, ESPN App Mark Jones, Mark Jackson, Cassidy Hubbarth Sun, Sept. 6 3:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat, Game 4 ABC, ESPN App Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Malika Andrews 8:30 p.m. Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers, Game 2 ABC, ESPN App Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Cassidy Hubbarth Wed, Sept. 9 TBD Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics, Game 6* If necessary ESPN, ESPN App Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, Cassidy Hubbarth TBD LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets, Game 4 ESPN, ESPN App Mark Jones, Jeff Van Gundy, Malika Andrews Thu, Sept. 10 TBD Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat, Game 6 *If necessary ESPN, ESPN App Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Cassidy Hubbarth Sat, Sept. 12 TBD Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Game 5 *If necessary ESPN, ESPN App TBD Sun, Sept. 13 TBD LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets, Game 6 *If necessary ESPN, ESPN App TBD Tue, Sept. 15 TBD Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers, Game 7 *If Necessary ESPN, ESPN App TBD

All NBA games and shows on ESPN platforms are available to stream live via the ESPN App. Updated ESPN and ABC NBA Playoffs broadcast schedules and commentator assignments will be announced periodically.

