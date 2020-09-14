Nine Ranked Teams Slated for Week 3 Showdowns on ESPN Networks, No. 17 Miami at No. 18 Louisville Set for ABC’s Saturday Night Football

Nine teams in the AP Top 25 will be featured on ESPN networks in Week 3, led by the ranked showdown of No. 17 Miami at No. 18 Louisville for ABC’s Saturday Night Football, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Allison Williams on the call at 7:30 p.m. ET.

In total, 20 games are set for ESPN platforms this weekend, and every matchup is available on the ESPN App.

ABC’s Saturday afternoon slate kicks off with Navy at Tulane, with Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek and Quint Kessenich teaming up at noon, followed by Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Marty Smith announcing No. 14 UCF at Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

On ESPN at noon, Tulsa travels to No. 11 Oklahoma State for the Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week, with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Kris Budden on the call. Also at noon on ESPN2, No. 19 Louisiana faces off against Georgia State, with Wes Durham, Roddy Jones and Paul Carcaterra calling the action.

No. 13 Cincinnati kicks off The American’s partnership with ESPN+ this Saturday at noon, with David Saltzman and Keith Moreland on the call as the Bearcats play host to Austin Peay.

Two ranked teams are set to be showcased on ACC Network, as top-ranked Clemson hosts The Citadel at 4 p.m., with Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill and Eric Wood announcing the action. Leading into that contest, Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Kelsey Riggs will team up for the noon game on ACCN, featuring an all-ACC matchup with Syracuse traveling to 25th-ranked Pittsburgh.

Additional ESPN Networks – Week 3 Highlights

Charlotte at No. 12 North Carolina: Saturday at 3:30 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday at 3:30 p.m., ESPN3 Campbell at Coastal Carolina: Friday at 7:30 p.m., ESPN Tom Hart, Andre Ware and Cole Cubelic team up to call this Big South-Sun Belt showdown

Friday at 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Additional college football updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.