On Deck: First Place Los Angeles Dodgers Host Houston Astros on Star-Studded ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell September 13 at 8 p.m. ET

Mookie Betts and the first place Los Angeles Dodgers will host José Altuve and the Houston Astros on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell this Sunday, September 13, with a special start time of 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian and World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez will call the game with Senior MLB Insider Buster Olney reporting. Sunday Night Baseball is the exclusive, national Major League Baseball game of the week on ESPN.

Roxy Bernstein and Chris Singleton will describe Sunday’s action on ESPN Radio. Ernesto Jerez, Luis Alfredo Alvarez and reporter Guillermo Celis call Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN Deportes.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede Sunday Night Baseball beginning at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Veteran commentator Karl Ravech will anchor the show from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios alongside World Series Champion and analyst Mark Teixeira. They will be joined remotely by analyst Tim Kurkjian, Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan and Olympic Gold Medalist Jessica Mendoza. This week, Mendoza will catch up with Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

BBTN Live, ESPN’s digital pregame show, will stream on the ESPN App and ESPN’s Twitter from 7:30-8 p.m. Clinton Yates hosts with Joon Lee and Gary Striewski.

Wednesday Tripleheader

ESPN will televise an MLB tripleheader on Wednesday beginning at 4 p.m. with the Dodgers visiting the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. The duo of Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Baseball Hall of Famer and analyst Chipper Jones will provide commentary. The game is subject to local blackout restrictions in the Los Angeles and San Diego markets.

The tripleheader continues at 7 p.m. on ESPN with the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper hosting the New York Mets and Pete Alonso. Ravech will be on the call with Kurkjian and analyst Eduardo Perez. This game is subject to local blackout restrictions in the New York market.

At 9:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout host the Arizona Diamondbacks and Starling Marte. Commentator Kevin Connors will call the game with analyst Rick Sutcliffe and Olympic Gold Medalist and analyst Jessica Mendoza. This game will be a full national telecast on ESPN.

All ESPN MLB games, shows and content are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

Upcoming 2020 MLB Game Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Sun, Sept 13 7 p.m. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown Karl Ravech, Mark Teixeira, Tim Kurkjian, Jeff Passan, Jessica Mendoza ESPN2, ESPN App Sun, Sept 13 8 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell: Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Roxy Bernstein, Chris Singleton ESPN Deportes: Ernesto Jerez, Luis Alfredo Alvarez, Guillermo Celis ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes Wed, Sept 16 4 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers* vs. San Diego Padres* Telecast Presented by USAA Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chipper Jones ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Sept 16 7 p.m. New York Mets* vs. Philadelphia Phillies Telecast Presented by Hankook Tire Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Sept 16 9:30 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Angels Telecast Presented by USAA Kevin Connors, Rick Sutcliffe, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local market

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Fri, Sept 11 9 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Sun, Sept 13 2 p.m. Cleveland Indians vs. Minnesota Twins Mon, Sept 14 8 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Tue, Sept 15 7:30 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Wed, Sept 16 3 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Colorado Rockies Thu, Sept 17 2 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Fri, Sept 18 9:30 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners

-30-