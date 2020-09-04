SEC Network Programming Update: September 7 – 13

With just weeks until the start of the 2020-21 SEC season, SEC Network is putting Olympic sports and football in focus with throwbacks and programming stunts throughout the week to surround SEC Network’s live studio programming.

On Monday morning, previous SEC Championships in gymnastics and track & field start SEC Network’s Labor Day programming off on a high note, with seven hours of championship contests starting at 5 a.m. ET. Tuesday morning showcases regular season SEC volleyball and softball action on SECN, running until noon. Each weekday at noon, an SEC football throwback takes center stage, with regular season and conference championship action setting the tone leading into The Paul Finebaum Show.

Over the weekend, SECN is bringing fans nearly 48 hours of football, with old school showdowns, SEC Championship Games, original programming and more beginning in the early hours on Saturday.

Year-Round Studio Shows in Full Swing

With the shift in presentation for Marty & McGee beginning Sept. 5, SEC Network has now returned all three of its regular studio shows to on-camera formats, with The Paul Finebaum Show on weekday afternoons and SEC Now in primetime, totaling more than 24 hours of weekly conversation surrounding the SEC and overall sports landscape.

Live studio programming highlights include (all times ET):

Monday – Friday, 3 – 7 p.m. (daily re-airs at 10 p.m.): The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers

Monday – Thursday, 7 – 7:30 p.m.: SEC Now is SEC Network's signature news & information show, breaking down the latest storylines and headlines around the SEC

Saturday, 7 – 10 a.m.: Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports

SEC Network Innovates with Social and Digital Engagement

SEC Network launched #HomeSchoolSpirit in May, a new initiative as part of its “We Love It Here” brand campaign. SEC fans are encouraged to post photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #HomeSchoolSpirit to display how they keep their SEC fandom going while staying at home.

SEC Network continues to produce social and digital programming for SEC fans looking for current conversation surrounding the world of sports, including SEC Update, which brings SEC Network followers and fans the news of the day. Daily content is premiering on SEC Network’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SECNetwork.com.

SEC Network Programming Schedule: September 7 – 13

Date Time (ET) Programming Mon, Sep 7 Midnight 2014 Classic SEC Football: Georgia at South Carolina 3 a.m. 2013 Classic SEC Football: Georgia at Auburn 5 a.m. 2018 SEC Women’s Gymnastics Championship (Evening Session) 7 a.m. 2019 SEC Women’s Gymnastics Championship (Evening Session) 9 a.m. 2019 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships Noon 2011 Classic SEC Football: LSU at Alabama 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2018 SEC Football Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Tue, Sep 8 2 a.m. 2011 Classic SEC Football: LSU at Alabama 5 a.m. 2019 Regular Season Women’s College Volleyball: Georgia at Auburn 7 a.m. 2019 Regular Season Women’s College Volleyball: Kentucky at Florida 9 a.m. 2019 Regular Season Women’s College Volleyball: Arkansas at LSU 10:30 a.m. 2020 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson: Kansas vs. Missouri Noon 2014 Classic SEC Football: Clemson at Georgia 2:30 p.m. SEC Storied: The Bo You Don’t Know 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Now 7:30 p.m. SEC Now 8 p.m. SEC Now 8:30 p.m. SEC Now 9 p.m. SEC Now 9:30 p.m. SEC Now 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Wed, Sep 9 2 a.m. 2014 Classic SEC Football: Clemson at Georgia 4:30 a.m. SEC Storied: It’s Time 6 a.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Three: 1960-1970 Presented by Regions Bank 7:30 a.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Four: 1969-1979 Presented by Regions Bank 9 a.m. SEC Now 9:30 a.m. SEC Now 10 a.m. SEC Now 10:30 a.m. SEC Now 11 a.m. SEC Now 11:30 a.m. SEC Now Noon 2012 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Now 7:30 p.m. SEC Now 8 p.m. SEC Now 8:30 p.m. SEC Now 9 p.m. SEC Now 9:30 p.m. SEC Now 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Thu, Sep 10 2 a.m. 2012 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama 5 a.m. SEC Storied: The Play That Changed College Football 6 a.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Five: 1980-1989 Presented by Regions Bank 7:30 a.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Six: 1990-1999 Presented by Regions Bank 9 a.m. SEC Now 9:30 a.m. SEC Now 10 a.m. SEC Now 10:30 a.m. SEC Now 11 a.m. SEC Now 11:30 a.m. SEC Now Noon 2013 SEC Football Championship: Missouri vs. Auburn 2 p.m. SEC Storied: Miracles on the Plains 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Now 7:30 p.m. SEC Now 8 p.m. SEC Now 8:30 p.m. SEC Now 9 p.m. SEC Now 9:30 p.m. SEC Now 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Fri, Sep 11 2 a.m. 2013 SEC Football Championship: Missouri vs. Auburn 4 a.m. 2013 Classic SEC Football: Georgia at Auburn 6 a.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Seven: 2000-2009 Presented by Regions Bank 7:30 a.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Eight: 2010-Present Presented by Regions Bank 9 a.m. SEC Now 9:30 a.m. SEC Now 10 a.m. SEC Now 10:30 a.m. SEC Now 11 a.m. SEC Now 11:30 a.m. SEC Now Noon 2016 Classic SEC Football: Tennessee at Georgia 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2017 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. Auburn 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Sat, Sep 12 2 a.m. 2016 Classic SEC Football: Tennessee at Georgia 5 a.m. 2005 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. LSU 7 a.m. Marty & McGee 10 a.m. 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Alabama 1 p.m. 2014 Classic SEC Football: Georgia at South Carolina 4 p.m. 2014 Classic SEC Football: Mississippi State at LSU 7 p.m. 2011 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. LSU 10 p.m. 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Alabama vs. Clemson Sun, Sep 13 1 a.m. 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Alabama 4 a.m. 2014 Classic SEC Football: Georgia at South Carolina 7 a.m. E:60 Pictures: Hilinksi’s Hope 8 a.m. SEC Rewind: 1995 Tennessee vs. Florida 10 a.m. SEC Rewind: 1986 Auburn vs. Texas A&M Noon 2018 SEC Football Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia 3 p.m. 2013 Classic SEC Football: Georgia at Auburn 5 p.m. 2005 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. LSU 7 p.m. 2011 Classic SEC Football: LSU at Alabama 10 p.m. 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Alabama vs. Georgia

