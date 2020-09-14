SEC Network to Televise Nearly 50 SEC Soccer and Volleyball Matchups

SEC Network will be the home of SEC soccer and volleyball, with nearly 50 matchups between the two sports set to air on SECN. In addition to 43 total regular season matches, SEC Network will televise the 2020 SEC Soccer Championship, with details to come at a later date.

SEC Soccer Slated for Fall Conference Campaign

The 2020 SEC soccer season will consist of an eight-match, SEC-only regular season over eight weeks of competition beginning Friday, Sept. 18. Each team will play all six of its divisional opponents plus two cross-divisional opponents. 22 regular season matchups are slated for SEC Network.

All 14 squads will be in action on SEC Network over opening weekend. SECN action begins that opening Friday with Mississippi State facing off against Auburn at 7 p.m. ET. Saturday, Sept. 19 sees a quadruple header with four straight SEC showdowns set for SEC Network, beginning at noon. On Sunday, Sept. 20, an SECN doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.

The SEC Championship will be played November 13-22, in Orange Beach, Ala. All 14 schools will compete in the SEC Championship with each team guaranteed at least two matches. Details regarding TV coverage will be announced at a later date.

SEC Volleyball Set for October Start

The 2020 SEC volleyball season will consist of an eight-match, SEC-only schedule over six weeks of competition beginning Friday, Oct. 16. Each school will compete against four opponents, twice in the same weekend on back-to-back days. 22 total SEC volleyball matches are slated for SEC Network.

SEC Network is serving up conference action, with four matches set for SECN the first weekend of the season. Longtime rivals Tennessee and Kentucky will open the season at 7 p.m. on that opening Friday, with a tripleheader to follow on Sunday, Oct. 18.

SEC volleyball teams will participate in spring competition as well, with details of formats contingent on final decisions by the NCAA to conduct spring championships in those sports.

SEC NETWORK SOCCER TV SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Matchup Fri, Sep 18 7 p.m. Mississippi State at Auburn Sat, Sep 19 Noon Florida at Missouri 2 p.m. Tennessee at Alabama 4 p.m. LSU at Arkansas 6 p.m. Texas A&M at Ole Miss Sun, Sep 20 1 p.m. South Carolina at Georgia 3 p.m. Kentucky at Vanderbilt Fri, Sep 25 7 p.m. Alabama at Mississippi State Sun, Sep 27 2 p.m. Ole Miss at LSU 4 p.m. Auburn at Texas A&M Fri, Oct 2 7 p.m. Tennessee at Georgia Sun, Oct 4 1 p.m. Kentucky at South Carolina 3 p.m. Texas A&M at Arkansas 5 p.m. Alabama at Florida Fri, Oct 9 7 p.m. Missouri at Tennessee Sun, Oct 11 2 p.m. Florida at Texas A&M 4 p.m. LSU at Mississippi State Sun, Oct 18 6 p.m. Auburn at Georgia Sun, Oct 25 2 p.m. Florida at South Carolina 4 p.m. Arkansas at Ole Miss Sun, Nov 1 1 p.m. Kentucky at Missouri Sun, Nov 8 6 p.m. Alabama at Auburn

SEC NETWORK VOLLEYBALL TV SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Matchup Fri, Oct 16 7 p.m. Tennessee at Kentucky Sun, Oct 18 Noon South Carolina at Georgia 2 p.m. Missouri at Alabama 4 p.m. LSU at Texas A&M Wed, Oct 21 8 p.m. Florida at Auburn Thu, Oct 22 7 p.m. Texas A&M at Ole Miss Fri, Oct 23 7 p.m. Texas A&M at Ole Miss Wed, Oct 28 8 p.m. Auburn at South Carolina Thu, Oct 29 7 p.m. Georgia at Tennessee Fri, Oct 30 7 p.m. Alabama at Florida Sun, Nov 1 3 p.m. Ole Miss at Arkansas Wed, Nov 4 8 p.m. Mississippi State at Texas A&M Thu, Nov 5 7 p.m. Arkansas at Missouri Fri, Nov 6 7 p.m. South Carolina at Tennessee Sun, Nov 8 2 p.m. Alabama at Georgia 4 p.m. Auburn at Kentucky Wed, Nov 11 8 p.m. Florida at South Carolina Thu, Nov 12 7 p.m. Kentucky at Mississippi State Fri, Nov 13 7 p.m. Kentucky at Mississippi State Fri, Nov 20 1 p.m. Missouri at Ole Miss 7 p.m. Georgia at Florida Sun, Nov 22 4 p.m. Tennessee at Auburn

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud and Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.