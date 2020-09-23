SEC Network’s Fall Programming Lineup Returns for SEC Football Kick-Off

Return of Marty & McGee, SEC Featured, SEC in 60, SEC Inside, SEC This Morning and Thinking Out Loud; Adds Football Final and Out of Pocket with Alyssa Lang

SEC Network returns its full fall programming line-up beginning this week in the lead-up to the debut of SEC football on Saturday, Sept. 26. The network will return studio show fan favorites such as Marty & McGee, SEC Featured, SEC This Morning, SEC Inside and Thinking Out Loud while adding new offerings SECFootball Final and Out of Pocket with Alyssa Lang.

New additions to the 2020 fall programming line-up:

Out of Pocket with Alyssa Lang (Premieres Saturday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m. ET)

Out of Pocket with Alyssa Lang capitalizes on Lang’s experience and information gained as a sideline reporter, and matches it with the easy-going, fun personality she exhibits as a studio host. Lang takes these dual roles and meshes them together to get viewers ready for the big day of games to follow.

SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors (Premieres Saturday, Sept. 26)

Hosted by Dari Nowkhah with Gene Chizik, Chris Doering and Roman Harper, SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors will recap the biggest football storylines, highlights and scores of the day.

SEC Network returns its weekly roster of studio programming in 2020:

Marty & McGee (Returns Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.)

The duo of Marty Smith and Ryan McGee returns every Wednesday this fall for their unique cross section of southern culture and college football. An audio-only version of the show on ESPN Radio will also be simulcast live every Saturday morning from 7-9:30 a.m.

SEC This Morning Presented by YellaWood (Returns Monday, Sept. 28 at 8 a.m.)

SEC This Morning Presented by YellaWood, hosted by Peter Burns and Chris Doering, discusses all things SEC with the biggest headlines from around the conference. The show airs live weekdays on SiriusXM and is simulcast on SEC Network every Monday morning.

Thinking Out Loud Presented by Regions (Returns Monday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.)

Alyssa Lang returns alongside newcomers Brandon Boykin, Spencer Hall and Richard Johnson for weekly football related banter on Thinking Out Loud Presented by Regions. Boykin played football at Georgia before being drafted in 2012 by the Philadelphia Eagles and has served as an analyst in multiple capacities since his retirement from the NFL. Both Hall and Johnson are college football personalities who have covered the sport extensively.

SEC in 60 (Returns Monday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.)

Relive the sights and sounds from SEC football showdowns in just an hour with SEC in 60, as SEC Network packs all the action from every SEC Saturday into 60 minutes.

SEC Featured (Returns Monday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m.)

Hosted by Dari Nowkhah, SEC Featured presents the best stories of the week, including in-depth profiles of the SEC’s athletes and coaches by ESPN’s best feature reporters.

SEC Inside (Returns Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m.)

Taking viewers onto the practice field and into the locker room, SEC Inside features SEC Network crews spending time with different Southeastern Conference teams as they prepare for their respective matchups. The show, shot in cinematic style, delivers new vantage points and exclusive sound from coaches and sidelines. The season debut will feature the Week 1 SEC East showdown between Tennessee and South Carolina. SEC Inside airs regularly on Tuesday nights throughout the fall.

The Paul Finebaum Show, SEC Nation and SEC Now are already back in action for the 2020 season.

Each weekly show on SEC Network’s fall schedule will re-air multiple times throughout the week on SEC Network and across ESPN’s networks, and select studio shows will be available on demand on the ESPN App.

Additional SEC Network programming updates will be forthcoming. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Date Time (ET) Program Mondays 8 a.m. SEC This Morning Presented by YellaWood 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. Thinking Out Loud Presented by Regions 8 p.m. SEC in 60 Presented by Farm Rich 9 p.m. SEC Featured Tuesdays 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Now Presented by Principal 8 p.m. SEC Inside Wednesdays 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. Marty & McGee Thursdays 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Fridays 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville 9 p.m. SEC Now Presented by Auto-Owners Insurance Saturdays 7 a.m. Marty & McGee 9:30 a.m. Out of Pocket with Alyssa Lang 10 a.m. SEC Nation* 3 p.m. SEC Now Presented by YellaWood 7 p.m. SEC Now Presented by YellaWood 10:30 p.m. SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

*SEC Nation presenting sponsors rotate on a weekly basis

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loudand Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.

-30-