Serena Williams, Andy Murray Headline Doubleheader Thursday Night on ESPN

Uncategorized

Serena Williams, Andy Murray Headline Doubleheader Thursday Night on ESPN

Photo of Dave Nagle Dave Nagle Follow on Twitter 2 mins ago
Queens, NY - September 7, 2019: Serena Williams competing in the 2019 US Open. (Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images)
·         “Cross-Court Coverage” Comes to US Open Thursday, Friday
·         ESPN, ESPN2 to Air Matches in Prime Time at Same Time

 

A doubleheader of future Hall of Famers, Serena Williams and Andy Murray, headlines ESPN’s Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM on Thursday, Sept. 3.  ESPN will show #3 seed Williams vs. Margarita Gasparyan and Murray facing No. 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime of from Arthur Ashe Stadium at 7 p.m.  Williams is aiming for her 24th Major title, which would tie the record, while the former US Open champion Murray who has battled injury the last two years on Tuesday fought back from two sets down to win a near-five-hour marathon.

Also, for the first time, ESPN will bring its “Cross-Court Coverage” popular at Wimbledon to the US Open as ESPN and ESPN2 both air matches Thursday, Sept. 3, and Friday, Sept. 4.

While ESPN has the matches on Ashe, ESPN2 will have its cameras focused on Louis Armstrong Stadium where two-time Major champion and two-time US Open finalist Victoria Azarenka will play No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka at 7 p.m.

On Friday, ESPN will show the first match on Ashe at 7 p.m. while ESPN2 will show the first match on Armstrong and the nightcap on Ashe.  All the action will be third-round matches featuring winners from Wednesday.

ESPN & the 2020 US Open through Labor Day Weekend

Date Time (ET) Event Network(s)
Mon Aug 31 – Wed Sep 9 11 a.m. US Open – up to 13 courts ESPN App
Sep 10 – 13  Noon US Open – 3 courts in action ESPN App
   
Thur Sep 3 11 a.m. US Open Second Round ESPN Deportes
Noon US Open Second Round ESPN
  7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Second Round – Ashe Stadium ESPN / ESPN Deportes
  7 – 9 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM —  Second Round – Armstrong Stadium ESPN2
Fri Sep 4 11 a.m. US Open Third Round ESPN Deportes
Noon US Open Third Round ESPN
  7 – 9 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round – Ashe Stadium ESPN
  7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round – Armstrong Stadium, Ashe Stadium ESPN2 / ESPN Deportes
Sat Sep 5 11 a.m. US Open Third Round ESPN2
  1 p.m. US Open Third Round ESPN Deportes
  7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round ESPN2
Sun Sep 6 11 a.m. US Open Round of 16 ESPN / ESPN Deportes
  7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16 ESPN2
Mon Sept 7 11 a.m. US Open Round of 16 ESPN2
  Noon US Open Round of 16 ESPN Deportes
  7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16 ESPN2 / ESPN Deportes

 

-30-

 

Tags
Photo of Dave Nagle

Dave Nagle

It was 33 years at ESPN for me as of November 2019 (the only job I’ve ever had) after joining merely to help with the America’s Cup for three months at a robust $5.50 per hour. I like to say I simply kept showing up. I’ve worked on almost every sport, plus answered viewer calls and letters (people used to write!), given tours, written the company newsletter and once drove NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon to the local airport. My travels have been varied…I’ve been to Martinsville and Super Bowls; the America’s Cup (all 3) in San Diego and College GameDay in the sport’s meccas such as Eugene, Auburn, Lubbock, Stillwater and more; the NBA Finals and Indy 500; Wimbledon (16 times and counting) and the “other Bristol,” the one with a race track in Tennessee. These days, in addition to overseeing the Fan Relations, Archives and ESPNPressRoom.com, my main areas are tennis, ratings, and corporate communications documents, including ESPN’s history and growth.
Back to top button
Close