Serena Williams, Andy Murray Headline Doubleheader Thursday Night on ESPN
· “Cross-Court Coverage” Comes to US Open Thursday, Friday
· ESPN, ESPN2 to Air Matches in Prime Time at Same Time
A doubleheader of future Hall of Famers, Serena Williams and Andy Murray, headlines ESPN’s Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM on Thursday, Sept. 3. ESPN will show #3 seed Williams vs. Margarita Gasparyan and Murray facing No. 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime of from Arthur Ashe Stadium at 7 p.m. Williams is aiming for her 24th Major title, which would tie the record, while the former US Open champion Murray who has battled injury the last two years on Tuesday fought back from two sets down to win a near-five-hour marathon.
Also, for the first time, ESPN will bring its “Cross-Court Coverage” popular at Wimbledon to the US Open as ESPN and ESPN2 both air matches Thursday, Sept. 3, and Friday, Sept. 4.
While ESPN has the matches on Ashe, ESPN2 will have its cameras focused on Louis Armstrong Stadium where two-time Major champion and two-time US Open finalist Victoria Azarenka will play No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka at 7 p.m.
On Friday, ESPN will show the first match on Ashe at 7 p.m. while ESPN2 will show the first match on Armstrong and the nightcap on Ashe. All the action will be third-round matches featuring winners from Wednesday.
ESPN & the 2020 US Open through Labor Day Weekend
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network(s)
|Mon Aug 31 – Wed Sep 9
|11 a.m.
|US Open – up to 13 courts
|ESPN App
|Sep 10 – 13
|Noon
|US Open – 3 courts in action
|ESPN App
|Thur Sep 3
|11 a.m.
|US Open Second Round
|ESPN Deportes
|Noon
|US Open Second Round
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Second Round – Ashe Stadium
|ESPN / ESPN Deportes
|7 – 9 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM — Second Round – Armstrong Stadium
|ESPN2
|Fri Sep 4
|11 a.m.
|US Open Third Round
|ESPN Deportes
|Noon
|US Open Third Round
|ESPN
|7 – 9 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round – Ashe Stadium
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round – Armstrong Stadium, Ashe Stadium
|ESPN2 / ESPN Deportes
|Sat Sep 5
|11 a.m.
|US Open Third Round
|ESPN2
|1 p.m.
|US Open Third Round
|ESPN Deportes
|7 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round
|ESPN2
|Sun Sep 6
|11 a.m.
|US Open Round of 16
|ESPN / ESPN Deportes
|7 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16
|ESPN2
|Mon Sept 7
|11 a.m.
|US Open Round of 16
|ESPN2
|Noon
|US Open Round of 16
|ESPN Deportes
|7 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16
|ESPN2 / ESPN Deportes
-30-