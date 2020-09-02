Serena Williams, Andy Murray Headline Doubleheader Thursday Night on ESPN

· “Cross-Court Coverage” Comes to US Open Thursday, Friday

· ESPN, ESPN2 to Air Matches in Prime Time at Same Time

A doubleheader of future Hall of Famers, Serena Williams and Andy Murray, headlines ESPN’s Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM on Thursday, Sept. 3. ESPN will show #3 seed Williams vs. Margarita Gasparyan and Murray facing No. 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime of from Arthur Ashe Stadium at 7 p.m. Williams is aiming for her 24th Major title, which would tie the record, while the former US Open champion Murray who has battled injury the last two years on Tuesday fought back from two sets down to win a near-five-hour marathon.

Also, for the first time, ESPN will bring its “Cross-Court Coverage” popular at Wimbledon to the US Open as ESPN and ESPN2 both air matches Thursday, Sept. 3, and Friday, Sept. 4.

While ESPN has the matches on Ashe, ESPN2 will have its cameras focused on Louis Armstrong Stadium where two-time Major champion and two-time US Open finalist Victoria Azarenka will play No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka at 7 p.m.

On Friday, ESPN will show the first match on Ashe at 7 p.m. while ESPN2 will show the first match on Armstrong and the nightcap on Ashe. All the action will be third-round matches featuring winners from Wednesday.

ESPN & the 2020 US Open through Labor Day Weekend

Date Time (ET) Event Network(s) Mon Aug 31 – Wed Sep 9 11 a.m. US Open – up to 13 courts ESPN App Sep 10 – 13 Noon US Open – 3 courts in action ESPN App Thur Sep 3 11 a.m. US Open Second Round ESPN Deportes Noon US Open Second Round ESPN 7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Second Round – Ashe Stadium ESPN / ESPN Deportes 7 – 9 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM — Second Round – Armstrong Stadium ESPN2 Fri Sep 4 11 a.m. US Open Third Round ESPN Deportes Noon US Open Third Round ESPN 7 – 9 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round – Ashe Stadium ESPN 7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round – Armstrong Stadium, Ashe Stadium ESPN2 / ESPN Deportes Sat Sep 5 11 a.m. US Open Third Round ESPN2 1 p.m. US Open Third Round ESPN Deportes 7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round ESPN2 Sun Sep 6 11 a.m. US Open Round of 16 ESPN / ESPN Deportes 7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16 ESPN2 Mon Sept 7 11 a.m. US Open Round of 16 ESPN2 Noon US Open Round of 16 ESPN Deportes 7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16 ESPN2 / ESPN Deportes

