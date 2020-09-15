The 3 Knockdown Rule celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Special Guest Oscar De La Hoya, Exclusively on ESPN+

“The Latino Legacy”, the next episode of The 3 Knockdown Rule hosted by television personality and boxing aficionado Mario Lopez and ESPN boxing writer Steve Kim, is available to stream now exclusively on ESPN+. Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, with a special guest appearance by boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, Lopez and Kim pay tribute to the generations of Hispanic boxers who have positively influenced and enriched the sport.

Lopez and Kim examine the legacies of Campeones de la Pelea (fight champions) like Julio Cesar Chávez, Roberto Duran, and rising stars Saul “Canelo” Alverez and Ryan Garcia, while De La Hoya reveals the real chisme (gossip) behind some of his most significant bouts.

Video:

De La Hoya reveals what Floyd Mayweather Sr. told him at the end of his prolific bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

De La Hoya discusses the old school mentality of the boxers from yesteryear, and why winning the belt meant more back then.

Who: Mario Lopez, Steve Kim, Oscar De La Hoya

What: “The Latino Legacy” episode of The 3 Knockdown Rule.

Where: Exclusively on ESPN+ on mobile and connected devices on the ESPN App and ESPN.com.

When: New episode available now. Two more available Tuesdays 9/22 and 9/29.

Why: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Subsequent episodes of The 3 Knockdown Rule will feature Lopez and Kim spotlighting the little-known and inspiring history of women fighters with special guest Laila Ali, the daughter of Muhammad Ali and a former women’s professional boxing world champion who retired with a perfect 24-0 record. They will also sit down with legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum and Freddie Roach, one of the greatest boxing trainers of all time who trained world champions Chávez, Manny Pacquiao, Miguel Cotto, and James Toney, as well as UFC champion Georges St-Pierre.

