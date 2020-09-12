Thiem, Zverev to Meet in US Open Men’s Championship

First-time Major Winner Guaranteed, First among Men since 2014

The US Open Men’s Championship on ESPN will feature a first-time Major winner – the first on the men’s tour since Marin Cilic at the 2014 US Open – when #2 seed Dominic Thiem plays #5 Alexander Zverev on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 4 p.m. ET. The match will be preceded by a one-hour preview show at 3 p.m. which will begin on ESPN2 before moving to ESPN at 3:30 p.m. The match will also be seen on ESPN Deportes, starting with a preview show at 3:30 p.m.

The match will provide a glimpse at the future of the men’s tour, as the matchup of 27-year-old Thiem and 23-year-old Zverev ensures the first tennis Major won by a male born in the 1990s. The two have played nine times, with Thiem taking seven of them, including a tight 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 affair in the semifinals of this year’s Australian Open.

The right-handed Thiem, has played in three previous Major finals, falling to Rafael Nadal twice in the French Open and to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open earlier this year. The 6’1” Austrian has 16 career titles and is currently at his career-high ranking, No. 3.

The righthanded Zverev is playing in his first Major final; his previous best was reaching the semifinals of this year’s Australian Open. The 6’6” German has 11 career titles and has been ranked as high as No. 3 (Nov. 2017).

ESPN & the 2020 US Open

Date Time (ET) Event Network(s) Sun Sep 13 3 p.m. US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special ESPN2 3:30 p.m. US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special (cont.) ESPN 4 p.m. US Open Men’s Championship Thiem vs. Zverev ESPN / ESPN Deportes

-30-