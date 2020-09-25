This Week on ESPN Radio’s New Weekday Lineup: Inside NFL Analysis from Top Players & More

ESPN Radio’s Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin; Greeny; The Max Kellerman Show and Chiney & Golic Jr. continue to bring audiences inside conversations with timely, signature guests and provide meaningful insight on the day’s top topics and breaking news.

Listen to some of the conversations from the week.

Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin

Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Zubin Mehenti were joined by San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon who addressed returning to play after injury and MetLife Stadium turf conditions.

On Thursday, Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery, Johnson and Williams offered their personal responses to the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case and ways to create change.

Also: 2013 NBA Coach of the Year George Karl | Author of “The Dynasty” Jeff Benedict | LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron | NBA Champion Tony Allen — Listen

Greeny

Mike Greenberg was joined by Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, who discussed the Packers’ success in 2020, his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers and more. On Wednesday, Michael Wilbon reflected on the passing of Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers.

The Max Kellerman Show

Max Kellerman and civil rights and criminal lawyer Carl Douglas discussed recent actions taken by athletes surrounding social justice as part of a discussion about the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

SharpFootballAnalysis.com’s Warren Sharp explained analytics surrounding Drew Brees’ recent performances and what they say about his future.

Chiney & Golic Jr.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith joined Chiney Ogwumike and Mike Golic Jr. to discuss the Dallas Cowboys following their 1-1 start to the season.

Legal analyst Ryan Smith joined Ogwumike and Golic Jr. on Wednesday following the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

Also: NBA Champion Tony Allen | Charlotte Hornets forward Bismack Biyombo – Listen

