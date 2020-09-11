This Week on ESPN Radio’s New Weekday Lineup: NBA Playoff Reactions, Football Conversations with Top Guests & More

ESPN Radio’s Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin; Greeny; The Max Kellerman Show and Chiney & Golic Jr. continue to bring audiences inside conversations with timely, signature guests and provide meaningful insight on the day’s top topics and breaking news.

Listen to some of the highlights from the week.

Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin (6 – 10 a.m. ET)

Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Zubin Mehenti were joined by medical resident at Massachusetts General and former NFL safety Dr. Myron Rolle who addressed the NFL’s handling of returning to play during COVID-19. NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith joined Friday’s show and discussed his support of players protesting and coming together for change.

The trio welcomed a lineup of other special guests as well, including:

Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy | Former Pro Bowl quarterback Matt Cassel | Penn State head football coach James Franklin | Texas head football coach Tom Herman

Follow @KeyJayandZ, @keyshawn and @RealJayWilliams for more on Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin.

Greeny (12 – 2 p.m.)

Mike Greenberg explained the need for the NCAA to ensure schools are releasing COVID-19 data throughout the football season.

Follow @Espngreeny for more on Greeny.

The Max Kellerman Show (2 – 4 p.m.)

Two-time NBA champion and Los Angeles Lakers broadcaster Mychal Thompson joined Max Kellerman to discuss LeBron James and Rajon Rondo’s playoff performances.

Follow @maxkellerman for more on The Max Kellerman Show

Chiney & Golic Jr. (4 – 7 p.m.)

Chiney Ogwumike and Mike Golic Jr. talked about the importance and impact of Dak Prescott discussing mental health. They also discussed what the future might hold for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The duo also welcomed special guests, including:

Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins | Former NBA Player Ryan Hollins | Minnesota Vikings Tight End Kyle Rudolph | Former tennis star Caroline Wozniacki | Football Outsiders Aaron Schatz | Executive Director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation Danny Morrison and Founder & CEO of Homefield Connor Hitchcock

Follow @Chiney321 and @mikegolicjr for more on Chiney & Golic Jr.

—

Listen to every episode on demand at ESPN.com and follow @ESPNRadio for the top moments from every show.

-30-

Media Contact: Michael Skarka ([email protected])