This Week on ESPN Radio’s New Weekday Lineup: Week 1 NFL Reactions, Big Ten’s Return to Competition & NBA Playoffs

ESPN Radio’s Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin; Greeny; The Max Kellerman Show and Chiney & Golic Jr. continue to bring audiences inside conversations with timely, signature guests and provide meaningful insight on the day’s top topics and breaking news.

Listen to some of the highlights from the week.

Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin (6 – 10 a.m. ET)

Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Zubin Mehenti discussed the Big Ten returning to competition and how the decision was made. On Monday, they addressed the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys following Week 1 losses. Williams also shared his concerns with the NFL’s marketing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as the Black National Anthem.

On Friday, Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade joined the show to discuss opting back in for the 2020 season.

The trio welcomed a lineup of other special guests as well, including:

Former Super Bowl Champion linebacker London Fletcher | Former Los Angeles Clippers guard Quentin Richardson | Two-time NBA Champion Chris Bosh | Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly

Follow @KeyJayandZ, @keyshawn and @RealJayWilliams for more on Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin.

Greeny (12 – 2 p.m.)

Mike Greenberg addressed what the Clippers being eliminated from the NBA Playoffs means for Kawhi Leonard. NBC Sports host and play-by-play commentator Mike Tirico also joined Greeny this week from the U.S. Open.

Follow @Espngreeny for more on Greeny.

The Max Kellerman Show (2 – 4 p.m.)

Max Kellerman was joined by former Seattle Seahawks defensive end and Super Bowl Champion Cliff Avril and the two debated the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Follow @maxkellerman for more on The Max Kellerman Show

Chiney & Golic Jr. (4 – 7 p.m.)

Chiney Ogwumike explained how Jamal Murray has led the Denver Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals. Mike Golic Jr. discussed the process for the Big Ten returning to play and the latest with Name, Image and Likeness in college sports.

The duo also welcomed special guests, including:

Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed | Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin | Comedian Hannibal Buress | The Athletic senior college football writer Nicole Auerbach | Two-time NBA All-Star Caron Butler | Actor, The Daily Show correspondent & comedian Roy Wood Jr. | Boston Globe Celtics reporter Gary Washburn

Follow @Chiney321 and @mikegolicjr for more on Chiney & Golic Jr.

—

Listen to every episode on demand at ESPN.com and follow @ESPNRadio for the top moments from every show.

-30-

Media Contact: Michael Skarka ([email protected])