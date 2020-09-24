UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa Kicks Off Return to UFC FIGHT ISLAND on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi — Exclusively on ESPN+

Main Card to Feature Undefeated Champion vs Undefeated Contender, Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET ; Prelims at 7 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Two Championship Bouts — Adesanya vs. Costa and Reyes vs. Blachowicz

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa streams exclusively on ESPN+ PPV this Saturday, September 26 at 10 p.m. ET, when the Octagon returns to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. UFC FIGHT ISLAND kicks off with a middleweight championship fight and a battle for the vacant light heavyweight championship. The highly anticipated main event will feature undefeated vs undefeated in a title fight, when undefeated UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, faces undefeated and No. 2-ranked contender Paulo Costa. The co-main will feature the start of a new era for the light heavyweight division, as No. 1-ranked Dominick Reyes and No. 3-ranked Jan Blachowicz battle it out for the vacant light heavyweight championship.

Live coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET, with the prelims live on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes (Spanish), and ESPN+ (English, Spanish).

On Friday, UFC Live will air on ESPN2 at 5:30 p.m. ET, providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into UFC 253.

Adesanya, the undefeated, undisputed king of the middleweight division, will put his title and unblemished record on the line for the second time this year, in a main event that has developed into the most anticipated grudge match of the year. Considered one of the best strikers in the history of MMA, he stunned the UFC community in October 2019 when he knocked out former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the second round of their fight at UFC 243. He made his first title defense March of this year against Cuban powerhouse and No. 5-ranked Yoel Romero at UFC 248, winning by unanimous decision. Costa, who has proven to be an unstoppable force in the crowded division, also enters the Octagon undefeated, making the main event just the second time in UFC history that two undefeated male athletes will face off for a title fight. The Brazilian contender is also coming off a win over Yoel Romero last August. Costa has won 12 of his 13 career fights by stoppage, nine of them in the first round.

In the co-main, the UFC’s light heavyweight division is about to have a new king as Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz face off for the light heavyweight titled vacated by Jon Jones. Reyes is 12-1, with his only loss coming in his most recent fight against Jon Jones, who long reigned atop the division. Reyes has had spectacular wins, including a first-round knockout victory over former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman last October. Blachowicz has won three straight fights, the most recent a first-round knockout of Corey Anderson in February.

Fri, 9/25 9 a.m. UFC 253 Weigh-In Show: Adesanya vs Costa ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. UFC 253 Pre-Show: Adesanya vs Costa ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. UFC Live: Adesanya vs Costa ESPN2 Sat, 9/26 7 p.m. UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa (Prelims) ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 10 p.m. UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish) 1 a.m. UFC 253 Post Show: Adesanya vs Costa ESPN+

10 p.m. Main Israel Adesanya (C) vs. Paulo Costa UFC Middleweight Championship Co-Main Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz UFC Light Heavyweight Championship (vacant) Undercard Kai Kara France vs. Brandon Royval Undercard Ketlen Vieira vs. Sijara Eubanks Undercard Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov 7 p.m. Feature Brad Riddell vs. Alex Da Silva Undercard Diego Sanchez vs. Jake Matthews Undercard Shane Young vs. Ludovit Klein Undercard William Knight vs. Aleksa Camur Feature Juan Espino vs. Jeff Hughes Undercard Khadis Ibragimov vs. Danilo Marques

