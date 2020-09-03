UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Overeem vs Sakai September 5 Exclusively on ESPN+
Main Event features heavyweight clash between No. 6 Alistair Overeem and No. 9 Augusto Sakai
- All bouts exclusively on ESPN+
- Main Card begins at 8 p.m. ET with Prelims at 6 p.m. ET
- ESPN+ available on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices. To subscribe, visit com/ufc
UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+: OVEREEM vs. SAKAI is set for this Saturday, September 5 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main event features a heavyweight bout between the division’s No. 6-ranked contender Alistair Overeem (46-18, 1 NC) and No. 9-ranked Augusto Sakai (15-1-1). All fights will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with the prelims kicking off at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.
Overeem, one of the most decorated fighters in MMA history, has won three of his last four bouts as he looks to deliver Sakai, one of the division’s rising stars, his first UFC career loss. The Netherlands standout is the second UFC fighter to win pro MMA fights over four decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s, 2020s), after stopping Walt Harris in May. Sakai is coming off a split-decision win over Blagoy Ivanov and enters the Octagon with a perfect 4-0 record in the UFC. The 29-year-old made a splash at Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2018, where he defeated Marcos Conrado by knockout. The co-main event will feature a light heavyweight bout between Ovince Saint Preux (24-14) and Alonzo Menifield (9-1).
UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Overeem vs Sakai
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri., 9/4
|6 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Overeem vs Sakai
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UFC Live: Overeem vs Sakai
|ESPNEWS
|Sat., 9/5
|6 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Prelims
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Main Card
|ESPN+
|11 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Post Show: Overeem vs Sakai
|ESPN+
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|8:00 PM
|Main
|Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai
|Co-Main
|Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield
|Undercard
|Sijara Eubanks vs. Karol Rosa
|Undercard
|Michel Pereira vs. Zelim Imadaev
|Undercard
|Brian Kelleher vs Kevin Natividad
|Undercard
|Thiago Moises vs. Jalin Turner
|6:00 PM
|Feature
|Andre Muniz vs. Bartosz Fabinski
|Undercard
|Viviane Araujo vs. Montana De La Rosa
|Undercard
|Alexandr Romanov vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima
|Undercard
|Cole Smith vs. Hunter Azure
# # #