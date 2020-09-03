UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Overeem vs Sakai September 5 Exclusively on ESPN+

Main Event features heavyweight clash between No. 6 Alistair Overeem and No. 9 Augusto Sakai

All bouts exclusively on ESPN+

Main Card begins at 8 p.m. ET with Prelims at 6 p.m. ET

ESPN+ available on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices. To subscribe, visit com/ufc

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+: OVEREEM vs. SAKAI is set for this Saturday, September 5 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main event features a heavyweight bout between the division’s No. 6-ranked contender Alistair Overeem (46-18, 1 NC) and No. 9-ranked Augusto Sakai (15-1-1). All fights will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with the prelims kicking off at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Overeem, one of the most decorated fighters in MMA history, has won three of his last four bouts as he looks to deliver Sakai, one of the division’s rising stars, his first UFC career loss. The Netherlands standout is the second UFC fighter to win pro MMA fights over four decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s, 2020s), after stopping Walt Harris in May. Sakai is coming off a split-decision win over Blagoy Ivanov and enters the Octagon with a perfect 4-0 record in the UFC. The 29-year-old made a splash at Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2018, where he defeated Marcos Conrado by knockout. The co-main event will feature a light heavyweight bout between Ovince Saint Preux (24-14) and Alonzo Menifield (9-1).

WATCH: Best of UFC on ESPN+

ESPN.com:

Social: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPNPlus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App for $5.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Overeem vs Sakai

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 9/4 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Overeem vs Sakai ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Live: Overeem vs Sakai ESPNEWS Sat., 9/5 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Prelims ESPN+ 8 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Main Card ESPN+ 11 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Overeem vs Sakai ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

8:00 PM Main Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai Co-Main Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield Undercard Sijara Eubanks vs. Karol Rosa Undercard Michel Pereira vs. Zelim Imadaev Undercard Brian Kelleher vs Kevin Natividad Undercard Thiago Moises vs. Jalin Turner 6:00 PM Feature Andre Muniz vs. Bartosz Fabinski Undercard Viviane Araujo vs. Montana De La Rosa Undercard Alexandr Romanov vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima Undercard Cole Smith vs. Hunter Azure

# # #