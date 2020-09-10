UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Waterson vs. Hill
September 12 Exclusively on ESPN+
- Main Event features strawweight clash between No. 8 Michelle Waterson and No. 13 Angela Hill
- All bouts exclusively on ESPN+
- Main Card begins at 8 p.m. ET with Prelims at 5 p.m. ET
UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+: Waterson vs. Hill is set for this Saturday, September 12 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main event features a strawweight bout between the division’s No. 8-ranked contender Michelle Waterson (17-8-0) and No. 13-ranked Angela Hill (12-8-0). All fights will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with the prelims kicking off at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.
Two fan-favorites and former Invicta FC champions square off in the main event as Waterson looks to re-insert herself into the strawweight title conversation against Angela Hill. This will be Waterson’s third UFC main event and Hill’s 16th UFC bout, making her the record-holder for most fights in UFC women’s strawweight history. Hill also becomes the first African-American woman to ever headline a UFC event.
UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Waterson vs. Hill
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri., 9/11
|6 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Waterson vs. Hill
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UFC Live: Waterson vs. Hill
|ESPNews
|Sat., 9/12
|5 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Prelims
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Main Card
|ESPN+
|11 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Post Show: Waterson vs. Hill
|ESPN+
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|8:00 PM
|Main
|Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill
|Co-Main
|Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy
|Undercard
|Roxanne Modafferi vs. Andrea Lee
|Undercard
|Ed Herman vs. Mike Rodriguez
|Undercard
|Billy Quarantillo vs. Kyle Nelson
|5:00 PM
|Feature
|Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam
|Undercard
|Julia Avila vs. Sijara Eubanks
|Undercard
|Alexandr Romanov vs. Roque Martinez
|Undercard
|Bobby Green vs. Alan Patrick
|Undercard
|Brok Weaver vs. Jalin Turner
|Undercard
|Bryan Barberena vs. Anthony Ivy
|Undercard
|Sabina Mazo vs. Justine Kish
