Main Event features strawweight clash between No. 8 Michelle Waterson and No. 13 Angela Hill

All bouts exclusively on ESPN+

Main Card begins at 8 p.m. ET with Prelims at 5 p.m. ET

ESPN+ available on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices. To subscribe, visit com/ufc

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+: Waterson vs. Hill is set for this Saturday, September 12 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main event features a strawweight bout between the division’s No. 8-ranked contender Michelle Waterson (17-8-0) and No. 13-ranked Angela Hill (12-8-0). All fights will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with the prelims kicking off at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

Two fan-favorites and former Invicta FC champions square off in the main event as Waterson looks to re-insert herself into the strawweight title conversation against Angela Hill. This will be Waterson’s third UFC main event and Hill’s 16th UFC bout, making her the record-holder for most fights in UFC women’s strawweight history. Hill also becomes the first African-American woman to ever headline a UFC event.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Waterson vs. Hill

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 9/11 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Waterson vs. Hill ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Live: Waterson vs. Hill ESPNews Sat., 9/12 5 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Prelims ESPN+ 8 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Main Card ESPN+ 11 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Waterson vs. Hill ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

8:00 PM Main Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill Co-Main Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy Undercard Roxanne Modafferi vs. Andrea Lee Undercard Ed Herman vs. Mike Rodriguez Undercard Billy Quarantillo vs. Kyle Nelson 5:00 PM Feature Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam Undercard Julia Avila vs. Sijara Eubanks Undercard Alexandr Romanov vs. Roque Martinez Undercard Bobby Green vs. Alan Patrick Undercard Brok Weaver vs. Jalin Turner Undercard Bryan Barberena vs. Anthony Ivy Undercard Sabina Mazo vs. Justine Kish

