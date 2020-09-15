World of X Games September 2020 Lineup

Continuing to serve up monthly original content, World of X Games programming in September brings more two and four-wheel excitement with the premiere of Trail of Missions 2020, September 13 on ESPN2, Real Moto, September 20 on ESPN2 and the debut of Real Street Best Trick, September 27 on ESPN2. The Real Series closes out with two banger competitions loaded with FMX and Skateboard firsts. In Real Moto, the name of the game is firsts – riders like Colby Raha with the first handrail grind on a dirt bike and Vicki Golden with the first women’s front flip no-hander in Real Moto. Real Street Best Trick makes it’s debut with 10 of the world’s best skateboarders each delivering their best never-been-landed trick. September World of X programming will also feature encore presentations of highlight content.

Date Time (ET) Show Network September 14 12:30 a.m. World of X: Monster Moments (Encore) ESPN2 September 14 1 a.m. Real BMX 2020 (Encore) ESPN2 September 20 10 p.m. Real Moto 2020 The fifth installment of the Real Series 2020, Real Moto, drops six never-before-seen video parts on XGames.com and YouTube today. This year’s Real Moto athletes are Vicki Golden, Colby Raha, Josh Hill, Corey Creed, Jackson Strong and Cody Webb. A full World of X Games episode will air Saturday, September 20 on ESPN2, featuring all six video parts, behind-the-scenes footage and athlete interviews. ESPN2 September 20 11 p.m. Desolate Baja (Encore) Top off-road racers tackle the rugged terrain of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. This retrospective features the best moments and never-before-seen footage from 15 years of adventure. ESPN2 September 27 10 p.m. Real Street Best Trick 2020 For the first time ever, 10 Skateboarders vie for Real Street Best Trick gold by presenting a video clip of their best new trick. The invite list includes top skaters, including Nyjah Huston and Ryan Sheckler. ESPN2

The World of X Games features a variety of X Games and athlete-focused content. For the most updated schedule and information on World of X Games, go to www.xgames.com. Check local listings for additional details.

