X Games Debuts Real Street Best Trick Video Competition Today on XGames.com

Following the successful Real Series 2020 season, X Games debuts an all new video competition – Real Street Best Trick – today on XGames.com. While previous six Real Series competitions are based on a full 90-second video part, Real Street Best Trick asks 10 skateboarders to put it all on the line with their single best trick. This year’s Real Street Best Trick athletes are Clive Dixon, Jack O’Grady, Felipe Mota, John Dilorenzo, Alex Midler, Robert Neal, Myles Willard, Chris Wimer, Ryan Sheckler and Nyjah Huston.

A full World of X Games episode will air Sunday, September 27 at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN2 with a re-air on October 11 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC, featuring footage of all 10 brand new tricks, behind-the-scenes footage, athlete interviews and presentation of the medals.

Now in its 11th year, the 2020 slate of Real Series competitions included Real Ski, Snow, Street, BMX and Moto. The 2020 Real Series returns to the World of X Games content lineup on XGames.com, YouTube, ESPN2 and ABC.

In each Real Series competition, athletes and filmer/editors form two-person teams to produce a brand new video part in their own unique style. The competition culminates in a one-hour World of X Games episode featuring all of the contest’s video parts, as well as behind-the-scenes footage from a selection of the medalists and competitors.

The schedule and athlete lineup are subject to change. More details will be available on XGames.com for fans or ESPNPressRoom.com for members of the media.

