ABC’s Saturday Night Football Spotlights ACC Showdown Between No. 7 Miami and No. 1 Clemson, ESPN Networks Highlight a Dozen Top 25 Teams in Week 6
ESPN networks will play host to 12 AP Top 25 ranked teams in Week 6 of the 2020 campaign, with ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One featuring the Top 10 matchup of No. 7 Miami taking on top-ranked Clemson at 7:30 p.m. ET. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Allison Williams will be on the call from Clemson, one of three showdowns of ranked teams on ESPN networks this weekend. In total, 23 games are set for ESPN platforms beginning Thursday, and every matchup is available on the ESPN App.
In primetime on ESPN, No. 2 Alabama travels to tussle with Ole Miss, as Nick Saban faces his former assistant, Lane Kiffin. The 6 p.m. contest, which is the Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week, will also be available on ESPN Radio. The TV commentating crew is Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Molly McGrath, and the ESPN Radio announcers are Sean Kelley and Barrett Jones.
ABC’s Saturday slate is bookended with ACC action, as No. 19 Virginia Tech and No. 8 North Carolina face off at noon with Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Marty Smith teaming up on the call. The 3:30 p.m. game is a Big 12 battle between Texas Tech at No. 24 Iowa State, with Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek and Paul Carcaterra announcing on ABC.
At noon on ESPN, No. 4 Florida heads to College Station for a Top 25 matchup against No. 21 Texas A&M, as Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy and Holly Rowe announce the action. ESPN will also play host to two primetime games to start Week 6 action. First, Bob Wischusen, Mike Golic, Jr. and Kris Budden will call Tulane at Houston at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, while Friday at 7 p.m. sees the ACC matchup of Louisville at Georgia Tech take center stage with Jason Benetti, Andre Ware and Roddy Jones announcing the action.
ESPN2 will spotlight a duo of ranked teams Saturday afternoon. Coastal Carolina travels for a contest against No. 23 Louisiana at Cajun Field, with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Taylor Davis on the call at noon. At 3:30 p.m., Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill and Taylor McGregor will announce the action from UTSA and No. 15 BYU in Provo.
|Thu, Oct 8
|7:30 p.m.
|Tulane at Houston
Bob Wischusen, Mike Golic, Jr., Kris Budden
|ESPN
|Fri, Oct 9
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at Georgia Tech
Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Roddy Jones
|ESPN
|Sat, Oct 10
|Noon
|No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina
Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Marty Smith
|ABC
|No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M
Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|Coastal Carolina at No. 23 Louisiana
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Taylor Davis
|ESPN2
|Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty
Mike Couzens, Jay Walker
|ESPNU
|South Carolina at Vanderbilt
Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Dawn Davenport
|SEC Network
|NC State at Virginia
Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George
|ACC Network
|12:30 p.m.
|Duke at Syracuse
|ESPN3
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas Tech at No. 24 Iowa State
Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Paul Carcaterra
|ABC
|UTSA at No. 15 BYU
Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN2
|Central Arkansas at Arkansas State
|ESPN3
|Texas State at Troy
|ESPN3
|4 p.m.
|Middle Tennessee at Florida International
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman
|ESPNU
|Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Lauren Sisler
|SEC Network
|Pittsburgh at Boston College
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|No. 2 Alabama at Ole Miss
TV: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge,
Todd McShay, Molly McGrath
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|East Carolina at South Florida
Lincoln Rose, Stan Routt
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Allison Williams
|ABC
|UTEP at Louisiana Tech
Dave O’Brien, Mike Golic, Sr., Eric Wood
|ESPN2
|Mississippi State at Kentucky
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Charlotte at North Texas
Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Missouri at No. 17 LSU
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
Note: Not all digital games are exclusive