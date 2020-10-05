ABC’s Saturday Night Football Spotlights ACC Showdown Between No. 7 Miami and No. 1 Clemson, ESPN Networks Highlight a Dozen Top 25 Teams in Week 6

ESPN networks will play host to 12 AP Top 25 ranked teams in Week 6 of the 2020 campaign, with ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One featuring the Top 10 matchup of No. 7 Miami taking on top-ranked Clemson at 7:30 p.m. ET. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Allison Williams will be on the call from Clemson, one of three showdowns of ranked teams on ESPN networks this weekend. In total, 23 games are set for ESPN platforms beginning Thursday, and every matchup is available on the ESPN App.

In primetime on ESPN, No. 2 Alabama travels to tussle with Ole Miss, as Nick Saban faces his former assistant, Lane Kiffin. The 6 p.m. contest, which is the Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week, will also be available on ESPN Radio. The TV commentating crew is Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Molly McGrath, and the ESPN Radio announcers are Sean Kelley and Barrett Jones.

ABC’s Saturday slate is bookended with ACC action, as No. 19 Virginia Tech and No. 8 North Carolina face off at noon with Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Marty Smith teaming up on the call. The 3:30 p.m. game is a Big 12 battle between Texas Tech at No. 24 Iowa State, with Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek and Paul Carcaterra announcing on ABC.

At noon on ESPN, No. 4 Florida heads to College Station for a Top 25 matchup against No. 21 Texas A&M, as Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy and Holly Rowe announce the action. ESPN will also play host to two primetime games to start Week 6 action. First, Bob Wischusen, Mike Golic, Jr. and Kris Budden will call Tulane at Houston at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, while Friday at 7 p.m. sees the ACC matchup of Louisville at Georgia Tech take center stage with Jason Benetti, Andre Ware and Roddy Jones announcing the action.

ESPN2 will spotlight a duo of ranked teams Saturday afternoon. Coastal Carolina travels for a contest against No. 23 Louisiana at Cajun Field, with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Taylor Davis on the call at noon. At 3:30 p.m., Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill and Taylor McGregor will announce the action from UTSA and No. 15 BYU in Provo.

Additional ESPN Networks – Week 6 Highlights

Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn: Saturday at 4 p.m., SEC Network Announcers: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Lauren Sisler

Saturday at 4 p.m., SEC Network Missouri at No. 17 LSU: Saturday at 9 p.m., ESPN Announcers: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich

Saturday at 9 p.m., ESPN

Date Time (ET) Game/Talent Network Thu, Oct 8 7:30 p.m. Tulane at Houston

Bob Wischusen, Mike Golic, Jr., Kris Budden ESPN Fri, Oct 9 7 p.m. Louisville at Georgia Tech

Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Roddy Jones ESPN Sat, Oct 10 Noon No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina

Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Marty Smith ABC No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M

Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe ESPN Coastal Carolina at No. 23 Louisiana

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Taylor Davis ESPN2 Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty

Mike Couzens, Jay Walker ESPNU South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Dawn Davenport SEC Network NC State at Virginia

Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George ACC Network 12:30 p.m. Duke at Syracuse ESPN3 3:30 p.m. Texas Tech at No. 24 Iowa State

Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Paul Carcaterra ABC UTSA at No. 15 BYU

Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Taylor McGregor ESPN2 Central Arkansas at Arkansas State ESPN3 Texas State at Troy ESPN3 4 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Florida International

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman ESPNU Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Lauren Sisler SEC Network Pittsburgh at Boston College

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs ACC Network 6 p.m. No. 2 Alabama at Ole Miss

TV: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge,

Todd McShay, Molly McGrath

Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones ESPN 7 p.m. East Carolina at South Florida

Lincoln Rose, Stan Routt ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Allison Williams ABC UTEP at Louisiana Tech

Dave O’Brien, Mike Golic, Sr., Eric Wood ESPN2 Mississippi State at Kentucky

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network 8 p.m. Charlotte at North Texas

Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer ESPNU 9 p.m. Missouri at No. 17 LSU

Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich ESPN

Note: Not all digital games are exclusive