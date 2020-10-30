Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN to Exclusively Televise KBO League Postseason in U.S. Starting November 1

BaseballMLB

Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN to Exclusively Televise KBO League Postseason in U.S. Starting November 1

Regular-Season Champion NC Dinos Face Winner of Four-Team Playoff in Korean Series on ESPN2

Photo of Katie Hughes Katie Hughes Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

ESPN today announced its coverage plans for the KBO League postseason, which begins on November 1 at 1 a.m. ET on ESPNEWS. The games will air live across ESPN2 and ESPNNEWS, culminating with the Korean Series on ESPN2.

The first-place NC Dinos, who have led the league in dominant fashion nearly all season with sluggers Sung-bum Na and Aaron Altherr, have clinched their first regular season title, which automatically earns them a spot in the Korean Series. The defending champion Doosan Bears and Jose Fernandez, the LG Twins and Casey Kelly, the KT Wiz and Mel Rojas Jr. and the Kiwoom Heroes and Addison Russell will participate in a four-team playoff to earn a spot in the Korean Series. The NC Dinos will face the winner of the four-team playoff in the Korean Series beginning on November 17 at 4:30 a.m.

ESPN’s roster of KBO League commentators will provide remote play-by-play and analysis during the postseason. Play-by-play voices Jason Benetti, Karl Ravech, and Tom Hart will provide commentary alongside analysts Jessica Mendoza, Chris Burke, Eduardo Perez, Kyle Peterson and Daniel Kim.

ESPN.com’s dedicated KBO League page featuring news updates, power rankings and highlights will continue throughout the postseason. Saturday, ESPN baseball writer Joon Lee will share his players to watch in the playoffs on ESPN.com. All KBO League content is also available on the ESPN App. 

Upcoming KBO League Postseason Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s)
Sun, Nov 1 1 a.m. TBD Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza ESPNEWS, ESPN App
Mon, Nov 2 4:30 a.m. TBD Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza ESPN2, ESPN App
Wed, Nov 4 4:30 a.m. TBD Tom Hart, Chris Burke ESPN2, ESPN App
Thu, Nov 5 4:30 a.m. TBD Tom Hart, Chris Burke ESPN2, ESPN App
Sat, Nov 7 12 a.m. TBD TBD, Chris Burke ESPN2, ESPN App
Mon, Nov 9 4:30 a.m. TBD Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App
Tue, Nov 10 4:30 a.m. TBD Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App
Thu, Nov 12 4:30 a.m. TBD Jon Sciambi, Kyle Peterson ESPN2, ESPN App
Fri, Nov 13 4:30 a.m. TBD Jon Sciambi, Kyle Peterson ESPNEWS, ESPN App
Sun, Nov 15 12 a.m. TBD Jon Sciambi, Kyle Peterson ESPNEWS, ESPN App
Tue, Nov 17 4:30 a.m. Korean Series Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez/Daniel Kim ESPN2, ESPN App
Wed, Nov 18 4:30 a.m. Korean Series Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez/Daniel Kim ESPN2, ESPN App
Fri, Nov 20 4:30 a.m. Korean Series Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez/Daniel Kim ESPN2, ESPN App
Sat, Nov 21 12 a.m. Korean Series TBD, Eduardo Perez/Daniel Kim ESPN2, ESPN App
Mon, Nov 23 4:30 a.m. Korean Series Jason Benetti, Eduardo Perez/Daniel Kim ESPN2, ESPN App
Tue, Nov 24 4:30 a.m. Korean Series Jason Benetti, Eduardo Perez/Daniel Kim ESPN2, ESPN App
Wed, Nov 25 4:30 a.m. Korean Series Jason Benetti, Eduardo Perez/Daniel Kim ESPN2, ESPN App

-30-

Tags
Photo of Katie Hughes

Katie Hughes

Back to top button
Close