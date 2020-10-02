College GameDay Built by The Home Depot to Originate from Athens Ahead of SEC Rivalry Matchup between No. 4 Georgia and No. 7 Auburn

College GameDay Built by Home Depot is making its fifth visit to the University of Georgia, originating from Sanford Stadium ahead of the top-10 matchup between No. 4 Georgia and No. 7 Auburn (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). The three-hour traveling pregame show (9 a.m. – noon) will air on ESPN and ESPNU as it does each Saturday throughout the season.

The 11-time Emmy Award-winning show is hosted by Rece Davis, who is joined on-site by Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, College Football Hall of Famer and former Georgia All-American David Pollack and Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, with Lee Corso from his home in Orlando. Additional contributors throughout the season include Jen Lada, Pat McAfee, Tom Rinaldi, three-time All-SEC volleyball player and Georgia alum Maria Taylor and Gene Wojciechowski.

The show precedes a full slate of action across ESPN networks, beginning at noon. Herbstreit will join Chris Fowler and Allison Williams for the ESPN Saturday Primetime game featuring the Bulldogs and Tigers. In addition to the main game presentation on ESPN, ESPNU will feature the AT&T 5G SkyCast viewing option. A popular view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays, this unique angle has long been one of ESPN’s alternate viewing options and features the natural sounds of the game.

Show Highlights

Leave No Doubt – Out of high school, Trey Lance had ZERO offers to play quarterback from Power Five programs. But that doubt shaped his path forward – as the North Dakota State star is now considered to be a future first round NFL draft pick. This week, he has one game to continue to provide further proof. Reporter: Tom Rinaldi

– Out of high school, Trey Lance had ZERO offers to play quarterback from Power Five programs. But that doubt shaped his path forward – as the North Dakota State star is now considered to be a future first round NFL draft pick. This week, he has one game to continue to provide further proof. “I Will” – Iowa State plays in the only stadium in major college football named after an African-American. How the story of Jack Trice’s life and death continues to inspire the Cyclones program to this day. Reporter: The Undefeated’s William Rhoden

Iowa State plays in the only stadium in major college football named after an African-American. How the story of Jack Trice’s life and death continues to inspire the Cyclones program to this day. Cut it Out – College football fans can’t be in stadiums in full force, but they can be there in spirit–and in cutouts. And they’re bringing their babies, dogs, cats, cows, loved ones, and Matthew McConaughey with them. Reporter: Gene Wojciechowski

College football fans can’t be in stadiums in full force, but they can be there in spirit–and in cutouts. And they’re bringing their babies, dogs, cats, cows, loved ones, and Matthew McConaughey with them. Maria Taylor sits down (virtually) with Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses

sits down (virtually) with Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses Kirby Smart to join the GameDay crew live

Pregame interview with Florida head coach Dan Mullen

Corso Facts

Lee Corso is 3-0 with his headgear picks. He looks to start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2014

Corso is 1-4 when picking Georgia. The lone win was in last year’s Notre Dame game He has picked against Georgia 16 times and is 10-6 when picking against the Bulldogs. The only team he’s picked against more – Oklahoma (18)

Corso has picked Auburn six times and is 4-2 when picking the Tigers. However, he hasn’t picked Auburn since September 18, 2010 Corso has picked against Auburn 12 times, including the last nine times GameDay has been at an Auburn game Lee is 7-5 when picking against the Tigers.



Stats from ‘The Bear’

This is the fifth time GameDay will visit Athens Georgia is 2-2 when hosting GameDay, including a six-point win over Notre Dame last year

The last 20 times GameDay has been to a top-8 matchup at a non-neutral site, the home team is 16-4

-30-