College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Visits Tuscaloosa Ahead of Top Five Matchup Featuring No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia

Tuscaloosa, AL - November 9, 2019 - University of Alabama: Big Al, mascot of the University of Alabama Crimson Tide on the set of College GameDay Built by the Home Depot (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot is set for its sixth road show of the season, originating from Bryant-Denny Stadium at the University of Alabama ahead of the top-five matchup between No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia. The three-hour traveling pregame show (9 a.m. – noon ET) will air on ESPN and ESPNU as it does each Saturday throughout the season.

The 11-time Emmy Award-winning show is hosted by Alabama alum Rece Davis, who is joined on-site by Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, former Georgia All-American David Pollack, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica and reporter Tom Rinaldi, with Lee Corso from his home in Orlando. Additional contributors throughout the season include Jen Lada, Pat McAfee, Maria Taylor and Gene Wojciechowski.

The show precedes a full slate of action across ESPN networks, beginning at noon.

Show Highlights

Are You Going to Run Najee? – That was the question eight-year-old Braxton Weidman, who was recently told he has stage 4 brain cancer, posed to Alabama head coach Nick Saban during a phone call last week. The Tide dedicated their win over Ole Miss to Braxton, and Saban did indeed run Najee, as Harris scored five touchdowns with over 200 yards. Reporter: Tom Rinaldi

The Mailman – Stetson Bennett IV is the underdog who became a Georgia Bulldog – twice. He was too short, too this, too that. Turns out he was also too good to ignore. Now the player they call the mailman hopes to continue to deliver results as Georgia's unexpected starting quarterback. Reporter: Gene Wojciechowski

Maria Taylor sits (virtually) with North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell

sits (virtually) with North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell Alabama head coach Nick Saban, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey to join the show live

As the Big Ten starts its season next week, a look ahead at conference play and key matchups

Corso Facts

Corso has picked Alabama 32 times, more than any other team. He’s 22-10 when picking the Tide. He has picked against Alabama 12 times, 10 of those coming in the Nick Saban era. He is 3-7 when picking against a Nick Saban-led Alabama team, however he did correctly pick Clemson to beat the Tide in the 2019 National Championship Game and correctly picked LSU to beat the Tide in Tuscaloosa last year.

Corso is 2-4 when picking Georgia He has picked against Georgia 16 times and is 10-6 when picking against the Bulldogs; the only team he’s picked against more – Oklahoma (18).

Corso is a perfect 5-0 with his headgear picks this season, which is to be expected being he has picked the favorite each week The only time he opened the season with six straight headgear wins was 1999 when he ran the table and finished 11-0 in headgear picks



Stats from ‘The Bear’

Road show 391 and headgear pick 355

This is the 15 th time GameDay has been to Tuscaloosa Alabama is just 6-8 with GameDay in (6-4 in Nick Saban era)

time GameDay has been to Tuscaloosa The last time GameDay was at a site and college football was played on Saturday October 17, this happened – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XhZGm3gWXc0

