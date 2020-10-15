Debuting Today: ESPN’s Latest Cover Story, in Collaboration with The Undefeated, Focused on Tyrann Mathieu

The latest ESPN Cover Story, in collaboration with The Undefeated, featuring Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu debuted today across the network’s digital, linear and social platforms. ESPN Cover Story is the sports fan’s monthly ticket to the biggest stories on the most captivating athletes – told with inside access, bold reporting and unforgettable visuals.

Tyrann Mathieu has become the model for elite defensive players and an enigma for opposing offensive coaches. After several successful years in the NFL, Mathieu’s true breakout came in 2019, his first year as a Chief, when he won a Super Bowl and was named team MVP. Now, on the heels of that on-field success, Mathieu is setting his sights off the field, determined to show his community just how much difference one voice can make.

For this ESPN Cover Story, reporter Domonique Foxworth spoke with Mathieu about why this election will be his first time voting, and why he’s determined to encourage others to join him.

