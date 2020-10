ESPN MLB Wild Card Series Coverage for Thursday, October 1

Here are the updated ESPN television and radio game schedules with commentator assignments for today – Thursday, October 1. In addition, ESPN and ESPN Radio will carry all Game 3s, if necessary, on Friday, October 2.

ESPN television schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platform Thu, Oct. 1 12 p.m. Game 2: Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney, Kiley McDaniel ESPN, ESPN App 2 p.m. “Squeeze Play” whiparound coverage Jason Benetti, Kyle Peterson, Mike Petriello ESPN+ 2 p.m. Game 2: Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs Jon Sciambi, Chipper Jones, Jesse Rogers ABC, ESPN App 3 p.m. Game 3: Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics Dave Flemming, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App 7 p.m. Game 2: St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres Tom Hart, Rick Sutcliffe, Pedro Gomez ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Game 2: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian, Alden Gonzalez ESPN, ESPN App

ESPN radio schedule (coverage start times)

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Thu, Oct. 1 1:45 p.m. Game 2: Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs Kevin Brown, Jim Bowden 2:45 p.m. Game 3: Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics Dan Shulman, Chris Burke 6:45 p.m. Game 2: St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres Dave O’Brien, Chris Singleton 9:45 p.m. Game 2: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Dan Shulman, Jim Bowden

