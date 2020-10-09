ESPN Platforms to Showcase 54 UEFA Nations League Matches Saturday through Wednesday

42 UEFA Nations League matches to be streamed live on ESPN+

France vs. Portugal in a rematch of UEFA EURO 2016 Final on ESPN

10 matches between FIFA World Rankings’ top-20 teams across ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN2

ESPN platforms – ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN3 – will showcase 54 UEFA Nations League matches in five days (Saturday through Wednesday) during the October 2020 FIFA Match Week . The slate of games will include 10 matchups between top-20 teams in the current FIFA World Rankings.

ESPN+ will stream 42 UEFA Nations League matches highlighted by seven matchups between top-20 teams in FIFA rankings: Belgium (No. 1), France (2), England (4), Portugal (5), Spain (7), Croatia (8), Italy (12), Netherlands (13), Germany (14), Switzerland (15), and more.

ESPN3 will stream nine matches, while ESPN2 will televise two matches: Germany vs. Switzerland (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m.) and Italy vs. Netherlands (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.). Click here for full UEFA Nations League schedule.

On Sunday, Oct. 11, ESPN will televise No. 2 France vs. No. 5 Portugal on ESPN at 2:45 p.m. ET, live from Stade de France in Saint-Denis in France. The contest is a rematch of the UEFA European Football Championship final in 2016. France is the reigning 2018 FIFA World Cup champion with a roster featuring Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappé, N’Golo Kanté, Raphaël Varane and more. Portugal, UEFA EURO 2016 champion, is led by five-time FIFA Player of the Year Ronaldo.

ESPN FC, the signature daily soccer show on ESPN+, will also feature highlights and analysis of UEFA Nations League competition daily through the competition window.

UEFA Nations League Matchups of Top-20 FIFA Tanked Teams:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Sat, Oct 10 2:45 p.m. (7) Spain vs. Switzerland (15) ESPN+ Sun, Oct 11 12 p.m. (4) England vs. Belgium (1) ESPN+ 12 p.m. (8) Croatia vs. Sweden (18) ESPN+ 2 :45 p.m. (19) Poland vs. Italy (12) ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. (2) France vs. Portugal (5) ESPN Tue, Oct 13 2:45 p.m. (14) Germany vs. Switzerland (15) ESPN2 Wed, Oct 14 2:45 p.m. (12) Italy vs. Netherlands (13) ESPN2 2:45 p.m. (4) England vs. Denmark (16) ESPN+ 2 :45 p.m. (8) Croatia vs. France (2) ESPN+ 2 :45 p.m. (5) Portugal vs. Sweden (18) ESPN+

All matches and times subject to change

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to 8.5 million subscribers, offering fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

ESPN+ is home to the most comprehensive collection of live soccer available on one platform in the United States. Led by the Bundesliga and Italian Serie A, UEFA Nations League, the soccer portfolio on ESPN+ also includes the English FA Cup and Carabao Cup, Spanish Copa Del Rey, Eredivisie, Major League Soccer, Scottish Premier League, EFL Championship, USL and more.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) at ESPNplus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) — all for just $12.99/month.

