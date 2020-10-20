ESPN Set for Four Friday Games Featuring Pac-12 Football This Fall

Amanda Brooks


ESPN will feature Pac-12 football on three Fridays this fall, beginning November 20 with UCLA taking on preseason Pac-12 favorite No. 13 Oregon at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. ESPN networks will showcase the defending Pac-12 champion Ducks twice on Fridays this fall, and will also televise three rivalry matchups, including:

  • 13 Oregon at Oregon State: 124th meeting of the in-state rivalry
  • Washington at Washington State: Washington has won the Apple Cup for seven consecutive seasons
  • Arizona State at Arizona: 94th edition of the Duel in the Desert

The Conference previously announced its 2020 football schedule, featuring a seven-game Conference-only lineup kicking off Saturday, Nov. 7, featuring a full slate of Pac-12 games for all teams.

All remaining television game selections and start times, beginning with Week 1 of Pac-12 play (Saturday, Nov. 7) will be made either 12 or six days in advance. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information on ESPN’s televised coverage of the Pac-12.

ESPN FRIDAY PAC-12 GAMES
Date Time (ET) Game Network
Nov 20 10:30 p.m. UCLA at No. 13 Oregon ESPN
Nov 27 3:30, 7 or 10:30 p.m. No. 13 Oregon at Oregon State ABC or ESPN
  Washington at Washington State ABC or ESPN
Dec 11 7:30 p.m. Arizona State at Arizona ESPN

 

