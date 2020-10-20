ESPN Set for Four Friday Games Featuring Pac-12 Football This Fall
ESPN will feature Pac-12 football on three Fridays this fall, beginning November 20 with UCLA taking on preseason Pac-12 favorite No. 13 Oregon at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. ESPN networks will showcase the defending Pac-12 champion Ducks twice on Fridays this fall, and will also televise three rivalry matchups, including:
- 13 Oregon at Oregon State: 124th meeting of the in-state rivalry
- Washington at Washington State: Washington has won the Apple Cup for seven consecutive seasons
- Arizona State at Arizona: 94th edition of the Duel in the Desert
The Conference previously announced its 2020 football schedule, featuring a seven-game Conference-only lineup kicking off Saturday, Nov. 7, featuring a full slate of Pac-12 games for all teams.
All remaining television game selections and start times, beginning with Week 1 of Pac-12 play (Saturday, Nov. 7) will be made either 12 or six days in advance. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information on ESPN’s televised coverage of the Pac-12.
|
ESPN FRIDAY PAC-12 GAMES
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Nov 20
|10:30 p.m.
|UCLA at No. 13 Oregon
|ESPN
|Nov 27
|3:30, 7 or 10:30 p.m.
|No. 13 Oregon at Oregon State
|ABC or ESPN
|Washington at Washington State
|ABC or ESPN
|Dec 11
|7:30 p.m.
|Arizona State at Arizona
|ESPN