ESPN to Air Monday Night Football Doubleheader in Week 5

Broncos-Patriots at 5 p.m. ET, Leads into Chargers-Saints at 8 p.m.

Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry in New Orleans

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Laura Rutledge in New England

NFL Rewind, NFL Live, Monday Night Countdown and Monday Night Kickoff Air at Special Times

ESPN will air a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 5 (October 12), the NFL announced. Now, the Denver-New England matchup (5 p.m.) will lead into the regularly scheduled Los Angeles Chargers-New Orleans matchup, concluding a day the network will air approximately 11 hours of NFL-centric programming. NFL Rewind (1-2 p.m.), NFL Live (2-3 p.m.), Monday Night Countdown (3-4:45 p.m.) and Monday Night Kickoff (4:45-5 p.m.) begin at special times leading into the two games.

ESPN’s regular MNF crew featuring Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will be in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Laura Rutledge will be live from Gillette Stadium, as ESPN will fully produce both games. Fowler and Herbstreit will remain on the call for ABC’s Saturday Night Football featuring No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson on October 10 (7:30 p.m.). The duo made their MNF debut to open the 2020 season, and Rutledge reported from Jets-Lions in 2018 for her first MNF appearance.

More on ESPN’s NFL Programming on October 12

NFL Rewind offers highlights and analysis of Sunday’s Week 5 games. Host Wendi Nix will be joined by NFL analysts Jeff Saturday and Ryan Clark and Senior NFL Insider Chris Mortensen.

NFL Live will feature NFL analysts Dan Orlovsky, Marcus Spears, and Mina Kimes with host Field Yates, who fills in for Rutledge. The one-hour daily show provides NFL news, information and analysis coming out of Week 5.

Monday Night Countdown is hosted by Suzy Kolber and joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Booger McFarland, Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss and Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter at the Seaport District Studio in New York. Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl MVP Steve Young will be in New Orleans, as the program will provide all the latest news around the NFL. Reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck will have an interview with Chargers receiver Keenan Allen.

