NBA Superstar Kevin Durant Joins Detail Exclusively on ESPN+

New NBA episode of Detail, hosted by two-time NBA champ and Finals MVP, streaming now

Breaking down Jimmy Butler’s 40-point, triple-double performance in Game 3 of NBA Finals

Subscribe on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant hosts the latest NBA edition of Detail, the ground-breaking sports analysis series created by the late Kobe Bryant. Durant, a former NBA MVP and two-time Finals MVP, breaks down Jimmy Butler’s 40-point triple-double in the Miami Heat’s 115-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals last Sunday. Detail is produced by Granity Studios and ESPN+, and is available to stream exclusively on ESPN+.

Down 2-0 in the NBA Finals following a pair of double-digit losses to the Lakers, the Heat needed a huge performance from Butler in Game 3. The Miami forward delivered, scoring 40 points with 11 rebounds and 13 assists in perhaps his best performance in the biggest game of his career. Shooting 14 for 20 from the field, Butler’s 40-point triple-double was only the third in NBA Finals history.

Video Excerpt:

Durant shows how Butler exploited matchups to attack the Lakers’ defense in Game 3.

Password: promo

Before joining the Brooklyn Nets this season, Durant won back-to-back NBA championships and Finals Most Valuable Player awards with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018, following nine seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, formerly the Seattle Supersonics, which selected him second overall in the 2007 NBA Draft. Durant won the 2014 NBA MVP award, was named NBA Rookie of the Year and holds four NBA scoring titles. He also has two Olympic gold medals and has been named to nine All-NBA teams, 10 NBA All-Star teams, and won the NBA All-Star Game MVP award twice.

“It was a true honor to be able to host episodes of Detail on ESPN+ during the NBA Finals,” said Durant. “I have been a huge fan of the show from day one, and I really do love watching film and breaking down footage. This is an exceptional series Kobe created and I hope I honored it in the appropriate way. Jimmy Butler’s performance was a special one to start with.”

Durant joins an unprecedented lineup of legendary athletes and coaches hosting Detail.

In addition, Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls, the historical edition of five episodes analyzing key games during the Bulls’ run to their sixth NBA Finals championship, is hosted by three important members of the team – Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr and head coach Phil Jackson – along with their former Eastern Conference rival Mark Jackson.

Detail also includes NBA and college basketball episodes hosted by NBA legend Bryant, the creator of the Detail series and founder of Granity Studios, who was posthumously elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year. ESPN+ and Granity Studios celebrated Bryant’s birthday last August with three special “Honoring Kobe” historical episodes hosted by Phil Jackson, Pau Gasol and Diana Taurasi breaking down classic games from Bryant’s NBA career.

All 90+ episodes of Detail are available to stream exclusively on ESPN+.

ESPN+ is also the exclusive home to two seasons of The Boardroom, produced by Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures and ESPN+. Hosted by ESPN’s Jay Williams and executive produced by Durant and sports and entertainment entrepreneur Rich Kleiman, The Boardroom brings fans inside the business of sports, with candid, engaging conversations among star athletes, top entertainers and industry-leading executives about the current issues that are changing the game.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown quickly to 8.5 million subscribers in less than two years, offering fans thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through the ESPN App, (on mobile and connected devices), ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ ­— all for just $12.99/month.

About Granity Studios

Formed by the late Kobe Bryant, Granity Studios is a multi-media original content company Bryant founded to enable young athletes to maximize their full potential through creative storytelling. Projects include the Bryant-created, critically-acclaimed Showtime-distributed documentary Kobe Bryant’s Muse, the 2018 Academy Award and Annie Award winning animated short Dear Basketball, the top-rated podcast in kids and family, called The Punies, and the groundbreaking television series DETAIL which currently airs on ESPN+. For more information about Granity Studios and/or its upcoming slate, please visit www.granitystudios.com.

About Thirty Five Ventures

Co-founded by two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman, Thirty Five Ventures incorporates the duo’s business entities across sports, tech, media, philanthropy and more. Thirty Five Ventures’ flagship media platform, The Boardroom, brings fans inside the business of sports as never seen before. The Boardroom showcases how athletes, sports executives, tech moguls, and entrepreneurs are moving the sports world – and culture itself – forward, through verticals including a flagship video series, The Boardroom Podcast Network (The ETCs with Kevin Durant and Out of Office with Rich Kleiman), an e-newsletter, a monthly college event series, the Young CEO conference and more.

Other projects include the basketball-themed scripted series “SWAGGER” with Imagine Entertainment and Apple, an equity partnership with premium audio brand Master & Dynamic, and the Durant Center, a state-of-the-art educational and leadership facility in Durant’s hometown in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

###